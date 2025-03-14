21st circuit commission announces nominees for Dunne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
13 March 2025
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael Kehoe to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ellen W. Dunne to the position of circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:
Teresa P. Bomkamp – Bomkamp earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice in 1994 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree in 1997 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an attorney at The Hesse Group, LLC.
Kelly Snyder – Snyder earned her bachelor of arts in 2006 from the University of Notre Dame and her law degree in 2009 from Washington University School of Law. She is an assistant attorney general.
Joseph A. Terry – Terry earned his bachelor of science in marketing in 2004 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree in 2007 from Western Michigan University Cooley School of Law. He is an attorney at Sandberg Phoenix.
The commission received 17 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on March 13, 2025. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Bomkamp received five votes, Snyder received four votes, and Terry received four votes.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Chris Baechle; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.
