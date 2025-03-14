21st circuit commission announces nominees for Dunne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

13 March 2025

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael Kehoe to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Ellen W. Dunne to the position of circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:





Teresa P. Bomkamp – Bomkamp earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice in 1994 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree in 1997 from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an attorney at The Hesse Group, LLC.





Kelly Snyder – Snyder earned her bachelor of arts in 2006 from the University of Notre Dame and her law degree in 2009 from Washington University School of Law. She is an assistant attorney general.





Joseph A. Terry – Terry earned his bachelor of science in marketing in 2004 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his law degree in 2007 from Western Michigan University Cooley School of Law. He is an attorney at Sandberg Phoenix.