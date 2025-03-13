MPD Releases Video in Union Station Homicide Investigation

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying an individual who shot a man and killed him inside of the parking garage of Union Station.

On Monday, February 10, 2025, at approximately 4:37 p.m., First District officers and several law enforcement partners responded to Union Station, located at 50 Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, after Amtrak Police heard gunshots near the bus waiting area. Officers located a male victim not conscious and not breathing, near the escalators to the parking garage, and immediately began rendering lifesaving efforts until DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

from MPD’s Homicide Branch obtained a security camera video that shows the suspect and the decedent briefly interacting with each other before the suspect produced a firearm and shot at the decedent as he ran away.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Wayne McDaniel, of Northwest, D.C.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/B1Ez6_Rr4aI