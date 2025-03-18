RoomRite™ - Turning Empty Rooms into Gold for the Hospitality Industry

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hospitality industry is about to experience a revolution. RoomRite 2.0 has arrived, a groundbreaking B2B resale marketplace tackling the hospitality industry’s $21 billion plus attrition problem. Unsold rooms are no longer a financial burden, but a lucrative opportunity.RoomRite 2.0 provides a cutting-edge platform that helps to resell unused group accommodations at exclusive, non-published rates. This creates new revenue streams for hotels, cost savings and rewards for meeting planners, travel advisers, and incredible deals for buyers."We're disrupting the industry in a positive way. We're reinventing the way the entire industry looks at attrition," says Teresa (Tee) Guastella, CEO of RoomRite. "RoomRite transforms unused inventory into an accessible B2B marketplace , optimizing resources and minimizing waste for everyone."Here's how RoomRite benefits everyone:Meeting Planners: Eliminate financial penalties for empty room blocks while fulfilling contractual obligations while earning rewards.Hoteliers: Unlock hidden revenue, optimize inventory, and strengthen client relationships.Buyers: Gain access to unpublished group rates instantly and secure the best deals with unprecedented speed.RoomRite 2.0 launches with an impressive expansion. Initially debuting with $4 million worth of inventory, the platform now welcomes hundreds of new properties across the globe, including renowned brands like Marriott, Hilton, Holiday Inn, Aloft, high-end boutique properties, portfolio companies and more. This rapidly expanding marketplace is set to redefine group travel and event planning, and the Company is just getting started. RoomRite’s future plans include the addition of new global partnerships, key software integrations and the incorporation of countless additional services to enhance the travel experience.RoomRite is committed to making a positive social impact. The TravelRite Rewards program gives back to meeting planners, nonprofits, and our VIP Partners. By partnering with organizations and other groups, RoomRite ensures that empty rooms support worthy causes in their initiatives.Meeting planners, nonprofits, and VIP Partners who qualify can access this opportunity at no additional cost.The B2B Marketplace is ushering in a new era for the hospitality industry. Join the growing community of event professionals, travel advisors, hoteliers, and VIP Partners who are embracing the future of exclusive and convenient group accommodations.Introducing The RoomRite Executive Team:"I am honored to welcome the new RoomRite executive team; their combined experience and expertise will be instrumental as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation. We are poised to become a positive force in the hospitality industry by filling a void that the meeting and hotel industry has been in need of for decades," says Teresa GuastellaTeresa Guastella, Founder & CEO: A hospitality leader and entrepreneur with 20+ years of experience and executive roles at major brands like Hilton and Marriott, SYSCO, and Multi Image Group driving RoomRite’s vision.Lon Hudman, CRO & Partner: With 35+ years in corporate marketing and branding, Lon brings expertise in live event production and high-impact communications.Jennifer Englert, COO & Partner: A business attorney and founder of The Orlando Law Group, Jennifer provides 25 years of legal, tech, and entrepreneurial expertise.Chris Grey, CTO & Partner: A technology innovator with 30+ years in software architecture and cloud infrastructure, driving RoomRite’s technical leadership.About RoomRite:RoomRite is an award winning B2B resale marketplace connecting hoteliers, meeting planners, corporate planners, and businesses to efficiently buy and sell unused hotel accommodations at exclusive non-published rates.Visit roomrite.io or contact atyourservice@roomrite.io to learn more.Media Contactemail: atyourservice@roomrite.ioInvestment opportunities are now available; please contact us to learn more.Investor ContactTeresa Guastella teresa@roomrite.io

