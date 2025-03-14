NR: DAGS LOOKS TO FILL ENGINEERING AND BUILDING CONSTRUCTION INSPECTOR JOBS ACROSS STATE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

KEITH A. REGAN

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DAGS LOOKS TO FILL ENGINEERING AND BUILDING CONSTRUCTION INSPECTOR JOBS ACROSS STATE

Some Jobs are Part of the Operation Hire Hawaiʻi (OH-HI) Project to Hire Federal Workers

March 13, 2025

HONOLULU — Engineers and building construction inspectors of all experience levels are wanted at the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS).

The top engineering jobs are supervisory positions whose salary range tops out at more than $16,000 a month. The staff engineer job openings requiring entry level experience are Engineer II jobs that start at nearly $6,000 a month.

The building construction inspector jobs salary range goes from slightly more than $6,000 a month to just over $7,000 a month. Inspectors, in addition to their salaries, can also earn a shortage differential that varies by position, and can be substantial.

The state is recruiting the building construction inspectors under the Operation Hire Hawaiʻi (OH-HI) initiative announced by Governor Josh Green, M.D. It is a targeted outreach featuring an expedited hiring process, fast-tracking qualified applicants into job opportunities throughout Hawaiʻi.

Most of the engineering jobs (all but the program managers) are being recruited under the state Department of Human Resources Wikiwiki Hire program, which is also a fast-tracked process. The Wikiwiki Hire program can speed up the hiring process by months.

The open civil service positions and their locations are:

Engineering Program Manager in Kona and on Maui

Engineer II, III, IV and V on Maui

Engineer III, IV and V on Oʻahu and on Hawaiʻi Island

Building Construction Inspector I and II on Maui

Building Construction Inspector II on Oʻahu

Building Construction Inspector II and III on Hawaiʻi Island

Building Construction Inspector III on Kauaʻi

DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan said, “There’s a lot of uncertainty and movement in the workforce right now due to the federal Department of Government Efficiency layoffs and ongoing efforts to downsize. We hope to be part of the solution for people needing a new job or simply seeking more secure employment. We want people to know that we have good paying, stable, high-level jobs on all the islands on which DAGS has a presence.”

DAGS Public Works Administrator Gordon Wood said, “We have a variety of engineering jobs, and mostly all of them are related to project management. Our architects, engineers, and building construction inspectors play such a critical role in our state. Without them, the facilities the state needs to provide services to the public can’t get built.”

Wood added the positions help keep the state’s economy flowing. “DAGS currently has 67 projects on Oʻahu alone worth roughly $520 million in construction. We have eight building construction inspectors overseeing them. That means each inspector is responsible for $65 million in construction.”

DAGS Central Services Administrator James Kurata noted, “Central Services completes the project delivery cycle; Public Works builds facilities and we maintain them. We are always looking for engineers who can help us with facility maintenance so the state departments who work out of those buildings can seamlessly continue to serve the public.”

If you would like to apply, DAGS job listings are at https://ags.hawaii.gov/employment/ .

