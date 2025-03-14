FEMA Hiring Local Residents to Support Wildfires Recovery

LOS ANGELES – FEMA has launched a hiring process to continue its support of California’s recovery from the Eaton and Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles County.

California residents who are interested in a temporary position with FEMA and a variety of emergency management functions can apply through USAJobs.gov. Applicants will be called for interviews, and those hired will join a recovery team already in place, composed of local and federal workers, voluntary agencies, and community organizations.

The following departments have positions available in Los Angeles County: Acquisitions, Civil Rights, External Affairs, Disaster Field Training Operations, Hazard Mitigation, Human Resources, Individual Assistance, Interagency Recovery Coordination, Information Technology, and Public Assistance and Planning.

Working for the federal government has many perks, including excellent benefits, flexible work schedules, opportunities for professional growth, stability, and lateral movement across agencies.

Interested applicants can visit USAJobs.gov to apply. For questions about a position or if you need additional information, please email: FEMA-DR4856-LocalHire@fema.dhs.gov.

FEMA does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, pregnancy, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service or other non-merit factor. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation during any part of the hiring process, should contact FEMA-DR4856-LocalHire@fema.dhs.gov. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

