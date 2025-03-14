Additional Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Additional counties in the commonwealth of Kentucky have been added to the major disaster declaration for the FEMA Public Assistance program for Kentucky’s severe storms and flooding in February.

Estill and Simpson counties added to the flooding disaster declaration for assistance under the Public Assistance program for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

counties added to the flooding disaster declaration for assistance under the Public Assistance program for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance. Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Hancock, Hart, Harlan, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Livingston, Marshall, Martin, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Spencer, Union and Wayne counties added for all categories of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance.

Commonwealth, local and territorial governments, and certain private-nonprofit organizations in these designated counties are eligible for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Learn more about the Public Assistance program.

