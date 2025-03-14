Submit Release
Additional Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Additional counties in the commonwealth of Kentucky have been added to the major disaster declaration for the FEMA Public Assistance program for Kentucky’s severe storms and flooding in February. 

  • Estill and Simpson counties added to the flooding disaster declaration for assistance under the Public Assistance program for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.
  • Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Hancock, Hart, Harlan, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Livingston, Marshall, Martin, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Spencer, Union and Wayne counties added for all categories of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance.

Commonwealth, local and territorial governments, and certain private-nonprofit organizations in these designated counties are eligible for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Learn more about the Public Assistance program.

For the latest information about Kentucky’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

