City offering drop-in clinics to support residential property owners with Vacant Unit Tax declarations

HAMILTON, ON – Starting next week, the City of Hamilton will offer in-person, drop-in clinics in each Ward, where staff will provide personal assistance to help residential property owners complete their Vacant Unit Tax declaration accurately and on time.

No reservations are required. Residential property owners just need to bring their Notice to Declare Letter or most recent property tax bill, which contains the roll number and access code needed to complete their declaration. Clinics will be hosted at the following locations, dates and times.

Vacant Unit Tax Drop-in Clinic Schedule

Monday, March 17

Tuesday, March 18

Wednesday, March 19

Thursday, March 20

Monday, March 24

Tuesday, March 25

Wednesday, March 26

Thursday, March 27

Monday, March 31

Tuesday, April 1

Wednesday, April 2

Thursday, April 3

Declaration Reminders

All residential property owners are required to declare the occupancy status of their properties for the 2024 tax year by Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Failure to submit a declaration by the deadline will result in the residential unit being deemed vacant, and the Vacant Unit Tax will be applied.

Full details on the different ways that residential property owners can submit a declaration, including online, via phone, email, and by mail, are available online at hamilton.ca/VacantUnitTax.

Quick Facts