Atlantic County Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Providing Illegal Drugs That Led to Deaths of Two Teenagers

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) announced today that an Atlantic County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in providing fentanyl that resulted in two teenagers fatally overdosing on the drug.

On March 10, 2025, Elias Santiago, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman to serve 15 years in New Jersey state prison for each death he caused. The imposed sentences will run concurrently. Santiago must serve 85 percent of the 15 year sentence before becoming parole eligible pursuant to the No Early Release Act (N.E.R.A.). Santiago pleaded guilty on December 16, 2024, to two counts of strict liability drug-induced death.

“The defendant sold deadly, illegal drugs disguised as Percocet, leading directly to the overdose deaths of two teenagers,” said Attorney General Platkin. “This case highlights the tragic consequences when callous drug dealers sell their dangerous products to unsuspecting users, who don’t even know what they’re really getting. It only takes a small amount of the wrong illegal drug to result in a tragedy like this. This dealer has now learned the price he will pay for his role in these deaths.”

“The work of our New Jersey State Police and our partners in Pennsylvania allowed us to track down the source of these deadly drugs and charge the person responsible,” said DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton. “New Jersey’s strict-liability statute was enacted precisely to hold accountable the drug dealers who endanger lives as they profit by selling lethal drugs to unsuspecting buyers.”

“The sentencing of this individual serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of the fentanyl epidemic,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Two young lives were tragically lost due to the reckless actions of someone who prioritized profit over human life. Our thoughts remain with the families who will forever feel the pain of this loss. Holding those who distribute these lethal substances accountable is not just a matter of law enforcement—it’s a moral obligation. The New Jersey State Police, along with our partners, will continue to pursue those who poison our communities and endanger our children.”

“We are grateful for our law enforcement partners who uphold our zero-tolerance approach toward illegal drugs and share our commitment to justice when these dangerous substances reach the youth of our communities,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “We will not let any boundary or obstacle stop us from holding drug dealers accountable for their actions.”

The investigation started on August 17, 2022, after 14 year-old A.P. and his friend, 17 year-old M.M., were discovered unresponsive by A.P.’s father at A.P.’s home in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The children were brought to a hospital in Delaware via ambulance, where they were pronounced deceased. Autopsies determined that both children died of fentanyl ingestion.

Detectives from the Pennsylvania State Police found additional pills in a backpack in the bedroom where the children were located. The pills were tested by the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab and determined to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. Using M.M.’s cellphone, detectives also determined that M.M. had purchased what appeared to be Percocet pills from Santiago on August 16, 2022, in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Police also determined that Santiago operated a group on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram called “BaldysRUS,” which displayed pictures, videos, and different prices of controlled dangerous substances (CDS) available for sale.

Pennsylvania State Police then requested assistance from New Jersey State Police.

New Jersey State Police determined that Santiago sold drugs from his home in Egg Harbor City, and, on September 22, 2022, executed a search warrant at Santiago’s home. Counterfeit pills and packaging material similar to the packaging material found in M.M.’s backpack were recovered from Santiago’s home.

In his guilty plea, Santiago admitted that he sold M.M. what appeared to be Percocet pills, but were in fact fentanyl and methamphetamine. He also admitted that the pills he sold caused the deaths of M.M. and A.P.

Attorney General Platkin would also like to thank the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Evgeniya Sitnikova and Assistant Attorney General Erik Daab prosecuted the case for the Division of Criminal Justice.

As part of the Comprehensive Drug Reform Act of 1987, New Jersey enacted a provision making it a first-degree crime to unlawfully distribute a controlled dangerous substance that results in death. The statute, N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9, imposes strict liability, and it is no defense that the drug user contributed to their own death by voluntarily ingesting the substance that caused death. The statute applies to every person along the drug distribution chain, not just the dealer who may have personally interacted with the decedent.

Defense counsel: Stephen Funk Esq., Assistant Deputy Public Defender, Mays Landing

