Innovation and Heritage: New mechanism to preserve the Church of Atlántida, Uruguay

An innovative mechanism to control the water table in the baptistery of the Church of Atlantida, an emblematic work by the engineer Eladio Dieste, has been presented.

UNESCO and the Municipality of Canelones presented an innovative mechanism to control the water table in the baptistery of the Atlantida Church, an emblematic work of the engineer Eladio Dieste. This initiative seeks to mitigate the effects of humidity and guarantee the structural stability of this cultural heritage site inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2021.

The Church of Atlántida, also known as the Church of Christ the Worker and Our Lady of Lourdes, is an icon of architectural modernism in Latin America. Its design, based on reinforced ceramics, makes it one of the most unique structures in the region. However, in recent years, the rising water table has threatened the preservation of its baptistery, leading to the implementation of this technical solution.

Eladio Dieste's innovation reminds us that engineering can be sustainable and respectful of heritage. This breakthrough is key to preserving a site of exceptional value for future generations. Ernesto Fernández Polcuch, Director of the UNESCO Montevideo Regional Office.

The event was attended by authorities such as Ana Ribeiro, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Culture, and Sergio Machín, Director General of Culture of the Municipality of Canelones. Esteban Dieste, son of engineer Eladio Dieste and representative of the Dieste Foundation, and Andrés Mazzini, Executive Secretary of the Heritage Commission, also participated.

A commitment to conservation

This project is framed within Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.4, which seeks to strengthen efforts to protect and safeguard the world's cultural and natural heritage. The implementation of the groundwater monitoring mechanism is a crucial step to prevent further damage and ensure the longevity of the church.

UNESCO, through its office in Montevideo, has provided technical advice and support in the management of the site, ensuring that conservation actions meet the highest international standards. In addition, this initiative reinforces the dialogue between local, national and international actors in heritage management.

A future of preservation and collaboration

The impact of this effort will be reflected in the long-term stability of the baptistery of the Church of Atlantis. However, the authorities agree that more structural measures are still needed to ensure its definitive conservation.

The commitment of the participating institutions, together with the support of the community, will be key to continue promoting preservation actions.

This is only the first step on a path that requires the cooperation of all. Ernesto Fernández Polcuch, Director of the UNESCO Montevideo Regional Office.

With events like this, UNESCO reaffirms its commitment to the protection of cultural heritage and sustainability, ensuring that future generations can continue to admire Eladio Dieste's work in its maximum splendour.