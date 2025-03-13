Idahoans to receive even more grocery tax relief with Governor’s signature of House Bill 231

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and House and Senate leaders commented today on the Governor’s signing of House Bill 231, which increases the grocery tax credit for Idaho families to $155 per year.

“After four years of disastrous economic policies under the Biden administration, the cost of just about everything, including food, is up, making it harder for Idaho families to save money or prioritize other household needs. I love the signal we send to Idaho families every year when we deliver even more tax relief while taking care of the needs of a growing state. As we continue to deliver historic tax relief, we must ensure our budget balances as the Idaho Constitution requires,” Governor Little said.

“Giving back the people’s money will always top the list of our priorities in the Idaho Legislature. Providing even more relief on the most basic of needs – food – is just the right thing to do. I appreciate my fellow legislators and Governor Little for continuing to strengthen our state through additional tax relief,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said.

“We have heard from Idahoans loud and clear that they need relief on the cost of groceries, and the Idaho Legislature answered the call. The State of Idaho has turned back $4.6 BILLION in tax cuts in recent years through relief on property taxes, grocery taxes, income taxes, and taxes on businesses. With this year’s historic tax cuts, that number will only increase. The Idaho Legislature is proud to prioritize tax cuts for hardworking Idaho families,” Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon said.

The Idaho Legislature passed House Bill 231 with broad support.