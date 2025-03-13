Department of Health Issues Alert After West Virginians Potentially Exposed to Measles at Dulles Airport

​



The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health was notified of a confirmed case of measles at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, March 5. The confirmed case was an individual who was returning from international travel and is a Maryland resident. Public officials believe West Virginia residents may have been exposed.

Listed below is the date, time, and location of the potential exposure site:

● Dulles International Airport (IAD): in Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus’ symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. These symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after being exposed. The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared.

What should you do if you were at the above location on the day and time specified?

● If you have never received a measles-containing vaccine (either the measles, mumps and rubella [MMR] vaccine or a measles-only vaccine, which is available in other countries), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who was exposed and considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

● Watch for symptoms until March 26. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff.

● Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should consult with their healthcare provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.

● If you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

● If you have received only one dose of a measles-containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low.

However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose.

West Virginia residents with additional questions about potential exposure can call the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services at (304) 558-5358.





