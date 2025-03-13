Chairman Capito Votes Yes on Fotouhi and Szabo, Nominations Favorably Reported by EPW Committee

– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today voted to advance the nominations of David Fotouhi to be Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Aaron Szabo to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation of the EPA. Both nominations were favorably reported by the EPW Committee with votes of 10-9, and now head to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.

“Both Mr. Fotouhi and Mr. Szabo are qualified and well-equipped to fulfill the roles that they have been nominated for at the EPA. I have confidence they will refocus the Agency back to fulfilling its core mission, and away from pushing extreme regulations that threaten the reliability of our electric grid and American competitiveness. Too often, we have nominees that have a lot of experience regulating, but no experience advising entities on complying with regulations. This is an important perspective for the Agency to have, and I look forward to working with them to improve the lives of Americans across the country and to protect the environment,” Chairman Capito said.

