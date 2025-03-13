Chairman Capito Votes Yes on Fotouhi and Szabo, Nominations Favorably Reported by EPW Committee
“Both Mr. Fotouhi and Mr. Szabo are qualified and well-equipped to fulfill the roles that they have been nominated for at the EPA. I have confidence they will refocus the Agency back to fulfilling its core mission, and away from pushing extreme regulations that threaten the reliability of our electric grid and American competitiveness. Too often, we have nominees that have a lot of experience regulating, but no experience advising entities on complying with regulations. This is an important perspective for the Agency to have, and I look forward to working with them to improve the lives of Americans across the country and to protect the environment,” Chairman Capito said.
