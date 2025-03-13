California deploys cutting-edge technologies for LA fires recovery with expanded NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory partnership

JPL is the largest employer of those impacted by the Eaton Fire. In the weeks following the firestorm, the Governor visited the NASA JPL facility in La Cañada Flintridge for a conversation with employees impacted by the Eaton Fire. Nearly 200 JPL employees lost their homes or were displaced due to damage to their homes.

How it works

By harnessing advanced data and imaging tools, California and JPL are taking proactive steps to protect public health, strengthen resilience, and accelerate recovery efforts for Altadena and the Palisades communities. This work includes:

Monitoring air

Air quality monitoring: JPL is establishing a new monitoring site in Altadena to measure the size and composition of particulate matter (PM), including lead, black carbon arsenic, and other metals, in the ambient air, along with a wide variety of gaseous air pollutants. This new site complements an existing rooftop monitoring site on the JPL campus.

Collaboration with CARB: JPL and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) are collaborating on PM filter sample collection and analysis for metal contents.

Air quality sensor network: JPL is coordinating on a Caltech-led project, called PHOENIX, which is deploying a dense air quality monitoring network focused on measuring airborne dust and ash across Altadena and neighboring communities, including one on JPL’s campus. The network provides real-time observations of air quality in the region, giving community members and agencies leading clean-up efforts data that enable a continuous assessment of dust-mitigation and management efforts in the area. Data from these sensors will be shared with CARB.



Monitoring water

Water sampling: JPL is providing satellite imaging to support ocean water quality monitoring efforts led by the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project. The satellite imagery helps to identify the location of runoff discharge plumes, ensuring effective monitoring.

X-band radar deployment: California and JPL are coordinating the deployment of X-band radar to gather data on storm structures, which can be used to protect watersheds and help monitor post-fire debris flows.

Aerial data collection: JPL has flown its Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer-3 (AVIRIS-3) over the burn scars to measure the distribution of ash in the air and on the ground. This data will guide future sampling and recovery efforts in impacted areas.

Track all of LA’s recovery at CA.gov/LAfires.

Expanding California and JPL’s ongoing partnership

Previous collaborations between California and JPL have produced innovative new technologies to address California’s natural resource and environmental challenges. In 2023, JPL, California, and other partners created VIRGO – Visualization of In-situ and Remotely-Sensed Groundwater Observations – an online mapping tool from NASA that enables water managers and end-users to explore groundwater changes in California.

The NASA facility also partnered with CAL FIRE to use soil moisture sensors to support the state’s fire management and prevention efforts. JPL helped California launch pollution-tracking satellites last year and partners with the state on drought monitoring.

Building on existing air monitoring efforts

The new collaboration builds upon existing efforts being carried out by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, with support from CARB, which includes deploying highly advanced mobile air monitors and community air monitoring for toxics to complement the robust regional monitoring network.

Altogether, the district’s air monitoring stations in the Eaton and Palisades burn areas, along with other regulatory air monitors across the greater Los Angeles area are collecting vital air pollution and toxics data. Initial monitoring shows levels do not pose an immediate risk to public health. Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.