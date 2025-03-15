Canadians Shifting to Auctions to Save Money Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariffs Looming

With soaring costs and economic uncertainty, Canadians are turning to auctions for high-quality goods at unbeatable prices, maximizing every dollar!

Auction buying isn’t just for shoppers—many turn it into a business, purchasing at auctions and reselling for profit to create a steady income.” — Jeff Schwarz

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Many Canadians are turning to auctions to get the best deal on everything from furniture to food,” says Jeff Schwarz, owner of DirectAuctions.ca and widely known as The Liquidator. “It’s a big trend upwards as you can get the same items for cents on the dollar. For example, we have an upcoming $4M Moe's retail furniture auction. There is no reserve, meaning no set price. If a sofa goes for $50.00, it goes for $50.00! It too is a great way to buy Canadian products and buy within Canada to save on impending tariffs”.With retail markups making everyday purchases increasingly difficult for the average Canadian, auctions offer a high-value alternative. Unlike traditional stores, where prices are set by retailers, auctions allow consumers to dictate the price, often resulting in savings of 50-90% off retail prices.The best part is convenience. Bidding is done online and you can place your maximum bet and walk away or you can bid live online when the auction is running. Items can be shipped anywhere in Canada so it too makes buying very convenient.Beyond personal savings, auctions have also opened the door to new business opportunities. Many Canadians are buying items at auction and reselling them for a profit, whether through online marketplaces, flea markets, or local businesses.Key benefits of buying at auction:Drastic Savings – Items often sell for a fraction of their retail value.No Retail Markups – Pay what you bid, not inflated store prices.Unique, High-Quality Inventory – Access to premium brands at unbeatable deals.Sustainability – Reducing waste by purchasing overstock and liquidated goods.Upcoming $4M Moe's Furniture Auction – Open to All CanadiansFor those looking to experience the power of auctions firsthand, DirectAuctions.ca is hosting a major Moe's furniture auction, featuring over $4 million in retail value with no reserves. This means bidders have the chance to score premium furniture at unbeatable prices. Canada's Largest Furniture Auction - Epic Sale! Canada's Largest Furniture Auction - High End Furniture & Mattress - Session 1 - Page 1 of 22 - Direct Liquidation AuctionAuction Date & Time: March 21,22,23Pick Up Location: 788 Caldew Street. Delta BCShipping Available Canada wide – Individual Items or Bulk----------------------------------------------------------- 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------About Direct Auctions/Direct Liquidation & Appraisal ServicesDirect Liquidation and Direct Auctions has worked in close partnership with ABC, Amazon, Netflix, Disney and Fox for the last 25 years as a primary purchaser and seller of thousands of film sets, rare props, wardrobe and vehicles throughout North America. Specializing in unique collections, Direct Auctions has auctioned off very rare items including, General Custer’s sword, Al Capone's gun, 18th century musical instruments, Freddy vs Jason original masks and hand, fine art, rare cars, high end jewelry, Best Buy stores, and entire Home Depot, luxury clothing and more. Resulting in hundreds and thousands of dollars in commissions to our consigners In addition, we have recently acquired an Antique and Collections arm that specializes in vintage collectibles for over 30 years – The Mad Picker.Further, as one of the top 3 auction houses in North America on the iCollector platform, we’re proud to serve millions of auction buyers and thousands of consigners over the past 25 years.ABOUT JEFF SCHWARZ, OWNER, PRESIDENT CEOJeff Schwarz has been in business for more than 30 years buying and selling everything from valuable assets all over the world to liquidating merchandise in the streets of India, purchasing collectible assets in China, Dubai, Canada, United States, and Central America, Jeff has made a name for procuring and selling quality goods through wholesaling, retailing and auctioning. Jeff also had a successful TV show called The Liquidator which is currently featured on Amazon Prime Video and Game TV. The show ran in over 160 countries with over 5 seasons of him doing business liquidating items and dealing with eccentric buyers and sellers. Awarded Top 3 Reality Show in the World at Banff Film Festival, Jeff's motto believes in bringing buyers and sellers together with everyone winning. Owner of Direct Liquidation, Direct Auctions and Hollywood Direct Auctions, Jeff has built his business based on long term relationships Jeff is the owner of Direct Liquidation.Jeff Schwarz, "The Liquidator" has been featured on:– Amazon Prime Video– Game TV– Hit Series "The Liquidator"– Marketwatch.com– The Rush on Shaw TV– Global News BC– Toronto Star– Globe & Mail– CBC News– An announcer at the Canada Reel Screen Awards & Leo Awards– Breakfast Television– Plus Numerous Appearances in TV and MovieView our past auctions:For media inquiries:

