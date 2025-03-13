Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Unity Soccer Partners Announce White Stadium Advisory Group to Boost Contracting with Local Business

The City of Boston and BUSP will aim to award 50% of all total contracting dollars, for the design, construction, and ongoing operations of the White Stadium renovation project, to minority- and women-owned business enterprises.

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, and Boston Unity Soccer Partners (BUSP) announced the formation of the White Stadium Supplier Diversity Advisory Group. This coalition of community leaders and small business organizations will support the City and BUSP’s commitment to awarding 50% of all contracting dollars across all three phases of the White Stadium renovation—design, construction, and operations—to local, minority-owned, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs). The Advisory Group Members are as follows:

Andre Barbour , Commissioner, Black Men & Boys Commission J.C. Burton , Commissioner, Boston Employment Commission Edsel Cadet , Pastor, Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church Katrina Conrad , Board Member, Mass. Minority Contractors Association Eric Esteves , Executive Director, Boston Main Streets Foundation Jen Faigel , Executive Director, Commonwealth Kitchen Ron Marlow , VP for Workforce Development & Alternative Education, ABCD, Inc. Nicole Obi , President & CEO, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA) Roxanna Sarmiento, Head of Marketing & Communications, ALX Norman Stembridge , Co-Chair, Roxbury Strategic Master Plan Oversight Committee Rickie Thompson , President, Franklin Park Coalition Robert Wint , President, Boston Caribbean American Association

“Boston is built on our local business owners and the renovation of White Stadium is an exciting opportunity for local economic development in the community,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Together with the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, we are working to ensure our local minority- and women-owned businesses are connected to this opportunity early and often during all stages of this project.”

The White Stadium renovation will be a transformational investment in BPS Athletics and Franklin Park, serving as a hub for youth sports, community programming, and professional soccer with dramatically expanded public access. The upgraded complex will feature state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities, including modern locker rooms, a sports medicine suite, a strength and conditioning center, a professional grass field, an eight-lane track, and community event spaces. Previously limited to weekday hours of 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. public access will now expand to 15 hours a day, seven days a week, for more than 345 days a year. White Stadium will also become home to Boston’s new professional women’s soccer team, hosting up to 20 NWSL game days annually. This commitment to reach 50% WMBE contracting was one of the community goals and benefits the City announced when signing the lease agreement.

The new Stadium will be completed through a dual-construction model, bringing together two design and construction teams to deliver a modern, sustainable, and accessible facility. This model reinforces the need for early coordination, ensuring businesses of all sizes and backgrounds can actively participate in the renovation process.

Key objectives of the Supplier Diversity Advisory Group include:

Increase access to contracting opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses by streamlining information and outreach.

Support businesses in navigating procurement processes and securing contracts.

Strengthen partnerships with local organizations to ensure long-term economic benefits for local communities.

Provide ongoing oversight and accountability to track progress toward business participation goals.

“We are not just setting goals—we are building real pathways for local minority- and women-owned businesses to thrive at every stage of this project,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion for the City of Boston. “By leveraging the Supplier Diversity Advisory Group’s expertise, we will ensure that local businesses—both emerging and established—have access to meaningful opportunities to grow, contribute, and be part of the long-term success of White Stadium.”

The City, BUSP, and the Advisory Group will host a series of Contracting Opportunity Fairs this spring and summer. The first will take place Tuesday, March 18 at the National Center of Afro-American Artists at 6:00 p.m.. The events will introduce local contractors to the project timeline and procurement processes and provide networking opportunities with the construction teams. Businesses interested in attending can use this form to register.

Additionally, the City of Boston will launch a Supplier Diversity Dashboard on its White Stadium project webpage, providing updates on MWBE participation and progress.

"The inclusive construction approach at White Stadium in Franklin Park represents Boston's commitment to building infrastructure that truly serves all communities,” said JocCole "JC" Burton, Founder of the SRGE Construction Accelerator. “By prioritizing diverse business participation and neighborhood engagement throughout the renovation process, this project sets a powerful standard for how urban development can create both physical and economic opportunity for historically underrepresented stakeholders."

The partnership with Boston Unity Soccer Partners to deliver a renovated White Stadium with expanded public access hours will also bring a range of other community benefits, such as:

Annual Community Benefits Fund: A $500,000 annual contribution, increasing by 3% annually, to support local organizations and initiatives.

Franklin Park Preservation Fund: A $1-per-ticket contribution from every National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) game to fund Franklin Park Action Plan projects.

Tree Bank Establishment: The planting of more than 500 trees within Franklin Park.

Jobs: Estimated creation of 500 new construction jobs and 300 new permanent jobs.

BPS partnerships: Scholarships, internships, and mentorship with the NWSL team to expand career pathways for Boston youth.

“From the start, our commitment has been to build more than just a stadium—we’re investing in the community,” said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Manager of Boston Unity Soccer Partners. “The Supplier Diversity Advisory Group will help ensure that Boston’s local businesses are at the center of this transformation, creating real economic opportunities that last well beyond game days.”

For additional information please visit the City of Boston’s White Stadium webpage and Boston Unity Soccer Partners’ White Stadium webpage.