Office of Tax and Revenue Reports Significant Decline in District of Columbia Commercial Real Estate Value in Tax Year 2026 Assessment

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) has completed its annual property assessment for the District of Columbia, based on values as of January 1, 2025. A total of 209,608 properties, including taxable, exempt, and possessory interest properties, have been appraised at their current market value. Assessment notices, which are not tax bills, began mailing on February 24, 2025. Property owners will pay the new tax rate in March 2026.

