Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of OSI Systems, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI”) common stock (NASDAQ: OSIS).

OSI is a manufacturer of electronic screening and inspection systems.

Before the market opened on March 13, 2025, Culper Research published a short seller report on OSI entitled OSI Systems (OSIS): SEDENA Unwinds, DoJ Subpoenas Fly, Execs Wave Goodbye. The report alleges i) OSIS’s Mexican revenues which grew from $23 million to $423 million “is largely an illusion” (total revenues in fiscal 2024 (June year-end) were $1.54 billion), and ii) OSIS has made “deliberately vague and misleading disclosures” about DOJ investigations into OSI. On this news, OSI’s stock price fell $6.35 per share to $175.31, a drop of 3.5%.

Investors who lost over $50,000 trading in OSI common stock and who would like to discuss the investigation should contact Adam Savett at (212) 451-9655, or asavett@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. Wolf Popper’s reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by courts that have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. For more information about Wolf Popper, please visit the Firm’s website at www.wolfpopper.com.

