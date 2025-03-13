GURU Organic Energy Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated January 29, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes against

(#) Votes against

(%) Carl Goyette 18,720,337 99.988 % 2,234 0.012 % Eric Graveline 17,220,697 91.978 % 1,501,874 8.022 % Anne-Marie Laberge 18,683,134 99.789 % 39,437 0.211 % Jeff Church 18,709,436 99.930 % 13,135 0.070 % Joseph Zakher 17,219,988 91.974 % 1,502,583 8.026 % Philippe Meunier 17,219,911 91.974 % 1,502,660 8.026 % Tyler Ricks 17,209,836 91.920 % 1,512,735 8.080 %



Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's external auditors and approved amendments to the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, including the ratification of conditional grants made under the plan.

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended January 26, 2025, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

For further information, please contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com Francois Kalos francois.kalos@guruenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.