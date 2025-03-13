Morrison County man is 2024 volunteer snowmobile safety instructor of the year (published March 13, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named Jerome Kahl, a longtime member of the Buckman Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and snowmobile safety instructor since 1993, its 2024 volunteer snowmobile safety instructor of the year.

Kahl holds his snowmobile safety class in the Pierz area, though it brings in students from communities such as Little Falls, Rice, Royalton, and other surrounding areas. He also recruits instructors from nearby snowmobile clubs to take part. Kahl has been the lead instructor for the Pierz-area class about 20 years and is known for making it fun and interesting for the students while conveying the seriousness of safe snowmobile riding.

A former sheriff’s deputy and investigator, public service is the center of Kahl’s life. He’s served in a variety of leadership roles in his local snowmobile club and has been an active member of the Rice Area Sportsmen’s Club for nearly 40 years. He’s been a key player in the area in putting on events that provide outdoor experiences for people and worked to expand hunting opportunities and improve habitat. In addition to snowmobile safety, Kahl also is an active ATV and firearms safety instructor.

“Jerome sets the bar high for all our volunteer instructors and really shows what it means to serve the greater good,” said Conservation Officer Andrew Struffert, who is stationed in Pierz. “His commitment has laid the foundation for many kids to safely enjoy a lifetime in the outdoors, and he’s an extremely deserving recipient of this award.”

Kahl is among the more than 1,000 volunteer instructors who teach DNR snowmobile safety classes across the state and are the backbone of the program. Minnesota residents born after Dec. 31, 1976 are required to have a snowmobile safety certificate in order to ride, but DNR safety officials recommend all people who ride a snowmobile complete a safety training course.