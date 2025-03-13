ANA Aquila LLC Achieves Major Breakthroughs, Advancing Its Cross-Media Measurement Initiative

Aquila and Kantar Media Successfully Launch Calibration Panel in 1,000+ Homes, Marking Significant Milestone

Expanded Leadership Team, Collaboration with Accenture and Strong Brand Commitments Propel Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ANA Aquila LLC, an ANA subsidiary, announced groundbreaking advances towards its cross-media measurement solution. This solution is designed to realize significant value for marketers by providing transparent, normalized data across all audiences and segments.

Aquila will adopt a principles-driven approach to create a privacy-by-design, neutral, and transparent technical solution. Advertiser trials are set to begin in 2025 and the platform will launch in early 2026, in close collaboration with leading brand funders and global platforms like Amazon, Google, Meta, TikTok, as well as key business partners.

“Aquila is on track to deliver to advertisers a cross-media measurement solution that will unlock substantial value for all stakeholders and deliver an improved ad experience for all audiences and segments through transparent measurement,” said Bill Tucker, CEO, Aquila. “This has been the industry’s number one priority, and we’ve reached these significant milestones in partnership with our strategic partners.”

Aquila has achieved key milestones in the development of its cross-media measurement solution, with world-class partners driving significant progress on the organization’s behalf. Additionally, Aquila has fortified its management team, positioning itself as a powerful, market-ready force poised for success.

“We recognize the critical importance of accurate and transparent cross-media measurement to ensure more of our media dollars meet unique consumers,” said Shenan Reed, Chief Media Officer, Global Marketing, General Motors. “By supporting Aquila, we can collectively drive forward solutions that benefit not only our brands but also the entire advertising ecosystem, creating a more efficient, transparent, and consumer-first marketplace.”

“At TikTok, we are continuously investing in measurement solutions and partnerships to help showcase the value of TikTok for clients,” said Jorge Ruiz, Global Head of Marketing Science at TikTok. “We are excited to see the progress Aquila is making in developing its cross-media measurement initiative. We are thrilled to see clients and partners continue to be leading voices and that we see a growing set of media choices integrated into these kinds of privacy-led measurement solutions.”

Key milestones reached include the following:

Kantar Media has successfully launched a single-source calibration panel, now installed in more than 1,000 homes nationwide, with plans to expand to 5,000 homes. In 2024, Kantar Media was contracted to develop this cross-media calibration panel, which will serve to personify data sets and train privacy-preserving technology, enabling accurate, deduplicated reach and frequency reports for advertisers

Accenture is developing the Aquila technology solution and integrating it with leading advertising platforms. This will provide advertisers and their agencies with a secure and seamless interface to access their brand campaigns’ deduplicated reach and frequency.

“We are delighted to partner with marketers and the ANA to deliver a validation solution that helps them understand their ad spend across those channels where consumers engage with their brand. Kantar Media has a long track record of building highly managed panels globally that directly observe real person behavior. This truth set, in combination with first party data from media owners, is critical to understanding person level brand engagement across channels” said Patrick Béhar, Global CEO, Kantar Media.

In addition, Aquila announced the appointment of an expanded management team of experienced industry veterans. This team will be responsible for guiding, operationalizing, and executing the CMM solution forward.

Aquila’s leadership team includes formalizing the following positions:

Tina Daniels joins and serves as Aquila’s President & Chief Operating Officer. A results-oriented and skilled team builder, Daniels was most recently the Managing Director, Agency & Brand Measurement Analytics, Google. In this role, she led marketing analytics sales teams responsible for measuring brand and performance advertising.

Jed Meyer joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Meyer previously led leadership positions at Nielsen, Ebiquity, Google and Omnicom.

Aquila has contracted KnotSimpler Inc. to provide research leadership; founder Josh Chasin will join as Aquila’s Chief Research Officer on a fractional basis. Chasin previously held leadership positions at VideoAmp and Comscore.



The CMM initiative is supported by the ANA board, and the ANA’s 600+ global CMO Growth Council and the ANA’s Media and Measurement Council. It is estimated the endeavor will eliminate fifty billion dollars in waste due to excess frequency over a 3-year period and deliver improved media productivity and an elevated ad experience for audiences through transparent measurement. Aquila is deploying the Halo open source cross media measurement architecture and is aligned with the WFA's advertiser centric north star principles.

ABOUT THE ANA

The ANA (Association of National Advertisers) accelerates growth for marketing professionals, brands, and the entire industry. With a mission to shape the future of marketing, the ANA sets the agenda for the industry, connecting its members to unparalleled expertise, industry-leading resources, and an influential global network. Representing over 1,600 companies — including 1,000+ client-side marketers, 600 marketing solutions providers, and 20,000 brands — ANA members collectively influence $400 billion in annual marketing spending. By championing the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda and the CMO Growth Council, the ANA drives actionable change, empowers marketers, shapes the marketing ecosystem, and delivers exceptional experiences at every touchpoint. Since 1910, the ANA has been setting the agenda for industry transformation. It enables marketers to advance their ambitions, make better decisions, and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

ABOUT KANTAR MEDIA

As people increasingly move across channels and platforms, Kantar Media’s data and audience measurement, targeting, analytics and advertising intelligence services unlock insights to inform powerful decision-making.

Working with panel and first-party data in over 80 countries, we have the world's fastest growing cross-media audience measurement capabilities, underpinned by versatility, scale, technology and expertise, to drive long-term business growth for our clients and partners. For more information, please visit kantarmedia.com.

Contact:

MaryLiz Ghanem

DiGennaro Communications

maryliz.ghanem@digennaro-usa.com

