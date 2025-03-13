Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call to be Held on May 1, 2025

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and business outlook on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call: USA/Canada Toll Free Number 888-500-3691 International Toll Number 646-307-1951 Conference ID 71987

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 1, 2025, until Wednesday, July 30, 2025, via webcast on the Company’s website.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH

Chief Financial Officer

(240) 744-5267



JAIME MARCUS

Investor Relations

(240) 744-5117

ir@hosthotels.com

