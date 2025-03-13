Marine Fisheries Commission advances proposal for sector allocation in Southern Flounder fishery

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission today took a step towards adoption of draft Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 4 by approving the draft plan for public and advisory committee review. Draft Amendment 4 would move the already scheduled sector allocation shift to 50/50 (commercial/recreational) in Amendment 3 up by one year to 2025.

Amendment 3, adopted in 2022, prescribed a shift in quota allocation from 70/30 (commercial/recreational) to 60/40 in 2025 and 50/50 in 2026. However, following two years with short recreational flounder seasons and one year with no recreational flounder season, the Marine Fisheries Commission tasked the Division of Marine Fisheries with finding ways to allow more recreational access while maintaining stock rebuilding requirements in Amendment 3.

More long-term, comprehensive options for recreational access will be considered in Amendment 5, which is currently under development. A scoping period on Amendment 5 is open until March 31. More information is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/information-southern-flounder-amendment-5.

The public comment period and advisory committee meeting schedule for Amendment 4 will be announced.

In other business, the commission voted to: