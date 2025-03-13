Opinion: On qualified immunity, the [U.S.] Supreme Court commits an unqualified error

By a recent dereliction of duty, the Supreme Court has demonstrated that sometimes the proper regret about judicial activism is that there is too little of it. The court refused to hear a case that would have allowed it to clarify a doctrine that has become an impediment to remedies for even gross government violations of individuals’ constitutionally guaranteed rights.

