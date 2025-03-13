March 13, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces 100-Year Sentence for the Murder of Virginia Police Officer Michael Chandler

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces 100-Year Sentence for the Murder of Virginia Police Officer Michael Chandler

WISE, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that Michael Donivan White has been sentenced by the Wise County Circuit Court to 100 years in prison for the first-degree murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler. The sentence follows White’s 100-year sentence imposed by the U.S. District Court in Abingdon on February 21, 2025, for multiple offenses related to Officer Chandler’s murder, firearm offenses, and a large-scale drug-trafficking conspiracy.

At around 4:00 AM on November 13, 2021, Officer Chandler responded to a welfare check at a residence in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. As he approached a vehicle outside the residence, White fired eight rounds, striking Officer Chandler twice. Officer Chandler tragically succumbed to his injuries later that day—his 29th birthday.

White fled the scene, but was captured later that day. Upon his arrest, he told officers that “he should have shot them too.” Subsequent recorded jail calls reinforced White’s complete lack of remorse. In one call, he coldly stated, “I [have] no remorse for him… The man [Officer Chandler] knew when he picked up the gun and the badge he could die.” While behind bars, White discussed his continued plans to use and sell drugs and commit acts of violence, indicating his efforts to obstruct the investigation, engage in other criminal activity, propensity for violence and firearms possession, lack of remorse, and general disregard for others.

“Today’s outcome is a testament to the dedication and hard work of those who investigated and prosecuted this case. Every law enforcement agency involved deserves commendation for their unwavering commitment to justice for their fallen brother, Michael Chandler. I am honored that my office could help secure this conviction and ensure justice for Officer Chandler. I extend my gratitude to the local prosecutors at the United States Attorney’s Office in Abingdon and the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for their relentless pursuit of justice. Their efforts—alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement—were instrumental in bringing closure to this tragic case and honoring Officer Chandler’s memory. No sentence will ever fill the void left in the hearts of his family, friends, fellow officers, and the Big Stone Gap community. Michael White will spend the rest of his years behind bars for the cold-blooded murder of a hero,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “This case underscores the importance of collaboration between our federal and state partners, and I want to specifically thank Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, with my Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, for her key role in securing justice. My office stands firmly with law enforcement across the Commonwealth and will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that anyone who harms or kills a law enforcement officer is held fully accountable. We will never stop fighting for those who risk their own safety and security to keep Virginians safe.”

Virginia Senior Assistant Attorney General Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, with the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, served as Special Counsel and supported local prosecution by Wise Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall and Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis.

