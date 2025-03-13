U.S. Energy Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Roth Capital Partners Conference

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), a growth-focused energy company engaged in operating a portfolio of high-quality producing assets, announced today that it will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 17-18, 2025.

U.S. Energy will participate in discussion panels as well as engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts. The conference will be at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa located in Dana Point, California.

Please contact Roth Capital Partners for attendance information and additional details.

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

We are a growth company focused on consolidating high-quality producing assets in the United States with the potential to optimize production and generate free cash flow through low-risk development while maintaining an attractive shareholder returns program. We are committed to being a leader in reducing our carbon footprint in the areas in which we operate. More information about U.S. Energy Corp. can be found at www.usnrg.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

(303) 993-3200

www.usnrg.com

