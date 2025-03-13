Submit Release
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) announced today that Ryan Hummer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 11:35 a.m. Central Time (12:35 p.m. Eastern Time).

To attend the presentation, interested parties should register at the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1701318&tp_key=9e599c004c&sti=nscm [goto.webcasts.com]

When available, a webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ncsmultistage.com under the Investors section and it will also be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website, www.ncsmultistage.com.

Contact:
Mike Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
+1 281-453-2222
IR@ncsmultistage.com


