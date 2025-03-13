Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,583 in the last 365 days.

ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

“The beginning of the new public market era for the trades, for our customers, and for ServiceTitan is off to a good start,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO. “I am proud of the way Titans executed this quarter to cap off a transformative year for our business. We plan to carry this same focused execution into fiscal year 2026.”

“Our goal and growth strategy is to become the operating system for the trades,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President. “Our core residential trades are performing well while our investments in roofing and commercial continue to deliver.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue:

  • Total revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $209.3 million.
  • Platform revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $200.1 million.

Loss from Operations:

  • GAAP loss from operations was ($99.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($48.1) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹.

Net Loss:

  • GAAP net loss was ($100.9) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($51.4) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP net loss ($0.8) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹.

Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue:

  • Total revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $771.9 million.
  • Platform revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $739.5 million.

Loss from Operations:

  • GAAP loss from operations was ($230.0) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($182.9) million for fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $25.2 million for fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of ($17.1) million for fiscal 2024¹.

Net Loss:

  • GAAP net loss was ($239.1) million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($195.1) million for fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $16.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($27.4) million for fiscal 2024¹.

Cash:

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $441.8 million as of January 31, 2025.
  • Net cash generated by operating activities was $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net cash generated by operating activities was $37.1 million for fiscal 2025, compared to net cash used of ($39.7) million for fiscal 2024.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to ($2.2) million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024¹. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $15.5 million for fiscal 2025, compared to ($84.3) million for fiscal 2024¹.

Business and Operational Highlights:

  • Net dollar retention was greater than 110% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
  • Gross dollar retention was greater than 95% for fiscal 2025.
  • Gross Transaction Volume was $17.0 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Gross Transaction Volume was $68.5 billion for fiscal 2025, up 23% year-over-year.
  • Total active customers were ~9,500 as of January 31, 2025, up 18% year-over-year.

_________________________

1 This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.

Fiscal First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook:

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $207 million to $209 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $12 million to $13 million². 

For the full year fiscal 2026, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue in the range of $895 million to $905 million. 
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $48 million to $53 million². 

Conference Call Information:
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Online registration for this event conference call can be found here. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com.

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ending April 30, 2025 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2026. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Prospectus dated December 11, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 12, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2024, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

_________________________
2 ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP income (loss) from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 or for the full fiscal year 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.

Press Contact
Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
press@servicetitan.com

Investor Contact
Jason Rechel
ServiceTitan, Inc.
investors@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
Revenue:                        
Platform   $ 200,074     $ 153,962     $ 739,486     $ 581,751  
Professional services and other     9,207       7,802       32,392       32,590  
Total revenue     209,281       161,764       771,878       614,341  
Cost of revenue:                        
Platform     53,785       43,827       202,982       169,766  
Professional services and other     17,320       17,725       67,969       67,945  
Total cost of revenue     71,105       61,552       270,951       237,711  
Gross profit     138,176       100,212       500,927       376,630  
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing     69,735       56,689       253,349       219,994  
Research and development     76,057       54,420       263,054       203,534  
General and administrative     92,250       37,194       214,476       135,966  
Total operating expenses     238,042       148,303       730,879       559,494  
Loss from operations     (99,866 )     (48,091 )     (229,952 )     (182,864 )
Other expense, net                        
Interest expense     (3,193 )     (4,233 )     (15,517 )     (16,436 )
Interest income     3,637       1,972       8,765       7,067  
Other income (expense), net     (467 )     133       (72 )     1,224  
Total other expense, net     (23 )     (2,128 )     (6,824 )     (8,145 )
Loss before income taxes     (99,889 )     (50,219 )     (236,776 )     (191,009 )
Provision for income taxes     1,054       1,193       2,318       4,136  
Net loss     (100,943 )     (51,412 )     (239,094 )     (195,145 )
Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders     (79,023 )     (12,483 )     (120,631 )     (45,873 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (179,966 )   $ (63,895 )   $ (359,725 )   $ (241,018 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (2.80 )   $ (1.88 )   $ (8.53 )   $ (7.24 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,
   basic and diluted		     64,361,825       33,932,005       42,148,552       33,267,131  
                         
                         
Disaggregated Revenue                        
    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
Subscription   $ 156,674     $ 119,398     $ 565,687     $ 441,484  
Usage     43,400       34,564       173,799       140,267  
Platform revenue     200,074       153,962       739,486       581,751  
Professional services and other     9,207       7,802       32,392       32,590  
Total revenue   $ 209,281     $ 161,764     $ 771,878     $ 614,341  
 


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
    As of January 31,  
    2025     2024  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 441,802     $ 146,710  
Restricted cash     711       1,403  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,698 and $3,762 as of January 31, 2025 and
   January 31, 2024, respectively		     44,469       28,046  
Deferred contract costs, current     11,554       9,451  
Contract assets     45,926       39,329  
Prepaid expenses     24,791       22,652  
Other current assets     3,513       1,640  
Total current assets     572,766       249,231  
Restricted cash, noncurrent     333       750  
Deferred contract costs, noncurrent     10,608       8,399  
Property and equipment, net     56,667       97,170  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     24,025       43,270  
Internal-use software, net     35,775       29,300  
Intangible assets, net     214,952       251,347  
Goodwill     845,836       830,872  
Other assets     7,686       7,327  
Total assets   $ 1,768,648     $ 1,517,666  
Liabilities, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and
   Stockholders' Deficit		            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   $ 40,182     $ 45,293  
Accrued personnel related expenses     80,160       55,321  
Deferred revenue, current     16,803       11,160  
Operating lease liabilities, current     12,996       11,005  
Short-term debt     1,073       1,800  
Other current liabilities     1,902       688  
Total current liabilities     153,116       125,267  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     47,327       58,576  
Long-term debt, net     104,014       174,578  
Other noncurrent liabilities     9,607       7,684  
Total liabilities     314,064       366,105  
Commitments and contingencies            
Non-Convertible Preferred Stock            
Non-convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 0 and 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding
   as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.		           233,546  
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock            
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.001, 0 and 42,465,855 shares authorized, issued
   and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.		           1,395,878  
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)            
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of January 31, 2025
   and 2024, respectively. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024		            
Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 and 92,630,000 shares authorized as of
   January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 76,644,240 shares and 34,185,388 shares
   issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively		     77       34  
Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of
   January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 13,404,097 shares and 0 shares
   issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively		     13        
Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of
   January 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. 0 shares
   issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2025 and 2024		            
Additional paid-in capital     2,560,224       388,739  
Accumulated deficit     (1,105,730 )     (866,636 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     1,454,584       (477,863 )
Total liabilities, non-convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred
   stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)		   $ 1,768,648     $ 1,517,666  
 


 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities                        
Net loss   $ (100,943 )   $ (51,412 )   $ (239,094 )   $ (195,145 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
   activities		                        
Depreciation and amortization expense     20,385       22,992       80,221       80,989  
Amortization of deferred contract costs     3,107       2,537       11,471       9,402  
Noncash operating lease expense     1,394       1,728       6,340       7,612  
Stock-based compensation expense     94,679       30,417       163,729       102,454  
Loss on impairment and disposal of assets     772       4,819       39,358       5,423  
Change in valuation of contingent consideration           (200 )     (135 )     (1,100 )
Deferred income taxes     (72 )     179       1,182       1,826  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     113       48       327       141  
Gain on sale of intangibles           (1,224 )           (1,224 )
Provision for credit losses     872       1,013       3,688       2,649  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:                        
Accounts receivable     (4,123 )     (1,443 )     (17,686 )     (7,789 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (6,123 )     (4,530 )     (2,863 )     (3,351 )
Deferred contract costs     (5,270 )     (3,525 )     (15,781 )     (12,595 )
Contract assets     (1,962 )     (2,563 )     (6,597 )     (11,840 )
Other assets     3,193       (1,203 )     2,661       (1,889 )
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses     (4,546 )     707       (8,980 )     (2,768 )
Accrued personnel-related expenses     14,046       12,419       23,165       (962 )
Operating lease liabilities     (1,588 )     (3,185 )     (9,418 )     (9,247 )
Other liabilities     712       (1,090 )     2,133       (2,657 )
Deferred revenue     781       (622 )     3,332       369  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     15,427       5,862       37,053       (39,702 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities                        
Capitalized internal-use software     (3,638 )     (2,912 )     (17,799 )     (15,743 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (997 )     (4,953 )     (3,800 )     (28,354 )
Cash received for sale of intangible assets           2,739             2,739  
Deposits for property and equipment           (174 )           (518 )
Repayment of loan to employee                       1,529  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired                 (1,184 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,635 )     (5,300 )     (22,783 )     (40,347 )
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities                        
Payment of contingent consideration           (225 )     (300 )     (835 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     2,348       1,659       6,655       9,703  
Proceeds from issuance of Series H-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock                       34,000  
Payment of Series H-1 convertible preferred stock issuance costs                       (409 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs     682,952             682,952        
Repayment of non-convertible preferred stock     (310,562 )           (310,562 )      
Payment of debt arrangements     (70,268 )     (450 )     (71,618 )     (1,350 )
Costs associated with initial public offering     (7,502 )     (334 )     (8,451 )     (334 )
Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units           (4,514 )     (18,963 )     (16,506 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     296,968       (3,864 )     279,713       24,269  
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     307,760       (3,302 )     293,983       (55,780 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash                        
Beginning of period     135,086       152,165       148,863       204,643  
End of period   $ 442,846     $ 148,863     $ 442,846     $ 148,863  
 

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income (loss) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.  

  • Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSU’s granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.
  • Restructuring charges. To better align our strategic priorities with our investments, we implemented workforce reductions in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. In connection with these reductions, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.
  • Loss on operating lease assets. In fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, we incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.
  • Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.

 
ServiceTitan, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
 
    Platform     Professional
Services and Other		     Total  
    Three Months Ended January 31,     Three Months Ended January 31,     Three Months Ended January 31,  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP gross profit   $ 146,289     $ 110,135     $ (8,113 )   $ (9,923 )   $ 138,176     $ 100,212  
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     1,570       1,333       1,133       988       2,703       2,321  
Amortization of acquired intangible
   assets		     5,533       5,338       334       3,032       5,867       8,370  
Restructuring charges           57             212             269  
Loss on operating lease assets     102       798       52       347       154       1,145  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 153,494     $ 117,661     $ (6,594 )   $ (5,344 )   $ 146,900     $ 112,317  
 


    Platform     Professional
Services and Other		     Total  
    Three Months Ended January 31,     Three Months Ended January 31,     Three Months Ended January 31,  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
GAAP gross margin     73 %     72 %     (88 )%     (127 )%     66 %     62 %
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     1 %     1 %     12 %     13 %     1 %     1 %
Amortization of acquired intangible
   assets		     3 %     3 %     4 %     39 %     3 %     5 %
Restructuring charges     0 %     0 %     0 %     3 %     0 %     0 %
Loss on operating lease assets     0 %     1 %     1 %     4 %     0 %     1 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     77 %     76 %     (72 )%     (68 )%     70 %     69 %
 


    Platform     Professional
Services and Other		     Total  
    Fiscal     Fiscal     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP gross profit   $ 536,504     $ 411,985     $ (35,577 )   $ (35,355 )   $ 500,927     $ 376,630  
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     5,731       5,694       4,298       4,424       10,029       10,118  
Amortization of acquired intangible
   assets		     21,902       21,844       1,786       4,484       23,688       26,328  
Restructuring charges     386       1,217       129       2,181       515       3,398  
Loss on operating lease assets     5,492       798       2,608       347       8,100       1,145  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 570,015     $ 441,538     $ (26,756 )   $ (23,919 )   $ 543,259     $ 417,619  
 


    Platform     Professional
Services and Other		     Total  
    Fiscal     Fiscal     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
GAAP gross margin     73 %     71 %     (110 )%     (108 )%     65 %     61 %
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     1 %     1 %     13 %     14 %     1 %     2 %
Amortization of acquired intangible
   assets		     3 %     4 %     6 %     14 %     3 %     4 %
Restructuring charges     0 %     0 %     0 %     7 %     0 %     1 %
Loss on operating lease assets     1 %     0 %     8 %     1 %     1 %     0 %
Non-GAAP gross margin     77 %     76 %     (83 )%     (73 )%     70 %     68 %
 

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP sales and marketing expense   $ 69,735     $ 56,689     $ 253,349     $ 219,994  
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     (12,854 )     (7,028 )     (24,630 )     (21,333 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (5,575 )     (5,456 )     (22,237 )     (22,489 )
Restructuring charges           (27 )     (292 )     (1,674 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (123 )     (980 )     (7,023 )     (980 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense   $ 51,183     $ 43,198     $ 199,167     $ 173,518  
 

Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP research and development expense   $ 76,057     $ 54,420     $ 263,054     $ 203,534  
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     (18,993 )     (9,385 )     (47,053 )     (34,408 )
Acquisition-related items                 (250 )      
Restructuring charges           (128 )     (991 )     (1,546 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (126 )     (1,007 )     (6,837 )     (1,007 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense   $ 56,938     $ 43,900     $ 207,923     $ 166,573  
 

Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 92,250     $ 37,194     $ 214,476     $ 135,966  
Stock-based compensation expense
   and related employer payroll taxes		     (45,149 )     (12,460 )     (68,749 )     (39,173 )
Stock-based compensation expense -
   Co-Founder performance based RSUs		     (14,980 )           (14,980 )      
Acquisition-related items           199       (1,933 )     1,092  
Restructuring charges           (115 )     (698 )     (1,564 )
Loss on operating lease assets     (231 )     (1,725 )     (17,189 )     (1,725 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense   $ 31,890     $ 23,093     $ 110,927     $ 94,596  
 

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP loss from operations   $ (99,866 )   $ (48,091 )   $ (229,952 )   $ (182,864 )
Stock-based compensation expense and
   related employer payroll taxes		     79,699       31,194       150,461       105,032  
Stock-based compensation expense -
   Co-Founders performance based RSUs		     14,980             14,980        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     11,442       13,826       45,925       48,817  
Restructuring charges           539       2,496       8,182  
Acquisition-related items           (199 )     2,183       (1,092 )
Loss on operating lease assets     634       4,857       39,149       4,857  
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ 6,889     $ 2,126     $ 25,242     $ (17,068 )
 


    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
GAAP operating margin     (48 )%     (30 )%     (30 )%     (30 )%
Stock-based compensation expense and
   related employer payroll taxes		     38 %     19 %     19 %     17 %
Stock-based compensation expense -
   Co-Founders performance based RSUs		     7 %     0 %     2 %     0 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     5 %     9 %     6 %     8 %
Restructuring charges     0 %     0 %     0 %     1 %
Acquisition-related items     0 %     0 %     0 %     0 %
Loss on operating lease assets     0 %     3 %     5 %     1 %
Non-GAAP operating margin     3 %     1 %     3 %     (3 )%
 

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
GAAP net loss   $ (100,943 )   $ (51,412 )   $ (239,094 )   $ (195,145 )
Stock-based compensation expense and
   related employer payroll taxes		     79,699       31,194       150,461       105,032  
Stock-based compensation expense -
   Co-Founders performance based RSUs		     14,980             14,980        
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     11,442       13,826       45,925       48,817  
Restructuring charges           539       2,496       8,182  
Acquisition-related items           (199 )     2,183       (1,092 )
Loss on operating lease assets     634       4,857       39,149       4,857  
Income tax effects related to the above adjustments (1)     1,646       408       439       1,915  
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 7,458     $ (787 )   $ 16,539     $ (27,434 )
                         

(1) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income (loss) for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.

Free Cash Flow

    Three Months Ended January 31,     Fiscal  
    2025     2024     2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 15,427     $ 5,862     $ 37,053     $ (39,702 )
Capitalized internal-use software     (3,638 )     (2,912 )     (17,799 )     (15,743 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (997 )     (4,953 )     (3,800 )     (28,354 )
Deposits for property and equipment           (174 )           (518 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ 10,792     $ (2,177 )   $ 15,454     $ (84,317 )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more