Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Categorical Exclusion to the Lincoln Water Commission

RHODE ISLAND, March 13 - Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on its intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion.

RIDOH has reviewed for approval the request by the Lincoln Water Commission public water system (PWS # RI1858423) for a Categorical Exclusion determination for its proposed Saylesville Water System Improvement Project. The project includes replacement of existing water mains and appurtenances in the Saylesville area of Lincoln, RI. Approximately 7,400 linear feet of cast iron and asbestos cement lined water main ranging in sizes from 6-inch to 12-inches are planned to be replaced since it has reached the end of its useful life. The replacement of fittings, valves, hydrants, and existing service lines connections from the curb stop to the water main is also planned.

The project location(s) will include:

• Branch Avenue, from Read Avenue to Smithfield Avenue,

• Brunswick Avenue, from Read Avenue to Smithfield Avenue,

• Cabot Street, from Front Street to Burwell Street,

• East Ave, from Read Avenue to Smithfield Avenue,

• Gardiner Avenue, from Smithfield Avenue to Middle Street,

• Oakwood Ave, from Smith Street to Reservoir Avenue,

• Orchard Avenue, from Read Avenue to Smithfield Avenue,

• Pond Avenue, from Smithfield Avenue to Walker Street,

• Read Ave, from East Avenue to Branch Avenue,

• Ridgefield Road, from Oakwood Avenue to Reservoir Avenue,

• Smith Street, from Oakwood Avenue to Reservoir Avenue,

• View Street, from Oakwood Avenue to dead-end, and

• Whittle Avenue, from Read Avenue to Smithfield Avenue.

It has been determined that any impacts from the project, subject to certain defined conditions and with all proposed mitigation and the required mitigation and conditions in accordance with state permits and comments, would be minor and short term in duration and that the project, subject to certain defined conditions and with all proposed mitigation and the required mitigation and conditions in accordance with state permits and comments, will not individually, or cumulatively over time, have a significant effect on the quality of the environment. Therefore, RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

A copy of the proposed Categorical Exclusion can be obtained by calling RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by emailing DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at RIDOH, Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908.

Written comments should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice.

A public hearing to hear or otherwise receive comments on the proposed intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion will be held if RIDOH receives such a request by twenty-five (25) persons, or by a governmental agency, or by an association having not less than twenty-five (25) members, within ten (10) days of published notice. If a public hearing is held, it will be open to the public, recorded and held at least five (5) days before the end of the public-comment period. A hearing will not be held earlier than ten (10) days after notice of its location, date, and time published. A request for a public hearing should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov. Notice should be taken that if RIDOH receives a request(s) as provided above on or before 4:30 p.m., March 24, 2025, a public hearing will be held at the following time and place:

April 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. RIDOH Auditorium Three Capitol Hill Providence, Rhode Island 02908

Interested persons should contact RIDOH to confirm if a hearing will be held at the time and location noted above.

The location of the public hearing will be accessible to the handicapped. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.

Please call RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality at 401-222-6867 for further information. For individuals requesting communication assistance, call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.