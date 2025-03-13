145th Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, March 13 - The proposal for the Hospitality Act systematically categorizes the conditions for operating a hospitality business into three main segments:

general conditions (such as defining types of hospitality establishments, requirements for equipment and services, and signage);

(such as defining types of hospitality establishments, requirements for equipment and services, and signage); conditions for food service activities (including operating hours and requirements for mobile food establishments); and

(including operating hours and requirements for mobile food establishments); and conditions for accommodation services (categorization, registration in the accommodation establishments register).

Key innovations in the law include:

regulation of short-term apartment rentals and an upgrade of the accommodation establishments register,

greater flexibility in the operation of hospitality establishments (elimination of mandatory reporting of regular operating hours), and

professional assessment of the highest quality categories of accommodation establishments and tourist farms.

The purpose of the draft law is to regulate and limit short-term rentals to return apartments, originally intended for housing, to their primary purpose. The general limit for short-term rentals is set at 60 days per year for apartments in multi-unit buildings and 150 days per year for apartments in single- or two-unit buildings.

Since the housing and tourism market conditions vary across Slovenia, the law allows municipalities to adjust these limits. For apartments in multi-unit buildings, municipalities can reduce or increase the limit between 30 and 90 days, while for single- and two-unit buildings, the range is 30 to 180 days. In making their decision, municipalities must assess both the housing market situation and tourism needs.

The draft law also refines the process for obtaining consent from co-owners in two-unit and multi-unit buildings. To conduct short-term rentals in a multi-unit building, the law clearly sets the required consent at 75% of co-owners and requires the approval of all owners of adjacent apartments. The consent is valid for three years. Existing consents will remain valid until December 12, 2026, or three years from the date of issuance, whichever is later.

To support the new short-term rental regulations, the accommodation establishments register will be adjusted. It will include more detailed data accessible to relevant inspection authorities and will be linked to the real estate cadastre. The register will also enable temporary revocation of an accommodation ID if the permitted rental period is exceeded.

Under the current system, hospitality businesses must report their operating hours, and failing to operate within the declared schedule is considered a violation. This has proven to be an unnecessary burden for hospitality providers. The new regulation removes this requirement, allowing establishments to operate within prescribed time limits and based on their published schedule, which can be adjusted as needed. If longer operating hours are required, the proposal allows for extended hours in accordance with municipal regulations. Additionally, specific days (such as traditional holidays) may be designated for extended hours without additional consent.

The proposal also introduces mandatory professional and objective evaluation of high-quality accommodation establishments (rated four or five stars) and tourist farms (up to five apples). Since 2019, accommodation establishments have been categorized through self-assessment, but to ensure higher quality, the new system mandates evaluations by qualified assessors who must pass a certification exam. A new five-apple category will be introduced for tourist farms.

