OTR Expands Free Tax Filing Webinars to Include Real Property Sessions for DC Residents

(Washington) DC – The DC Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) is offering a series of free, virtual webinars to help District residents navigate the 2025 tax season with confidence. In addition to providing guidance on income tax filing, OTR has expanded its webinar series to include sessions on the residential property split tax rate changes, ensuring homeowners are informed about recent updates affecting real property taxes.

These webinars will cover key tax filing topics, including common mistakes, available tax credits, payment options, and changes to real property tax rates. Hosted via Microsoft Teams, the sessions will provide taxpayers with direct access to expert guidance from OTR representatives. Registration is required to attend.

Webinar Schedule and Topics:

Income Tax Filing Webinars:

Tuesday, March 25 | 12 pm & 6 pm Common Tax Filing Issues in the District Choosing a Tax Preparer

Real Property Tax Webinars:

Monday, March 24 | 12 pm – 1 pm and Wednesday, March 26 | 6 pm – 7 pm How to Make a Real Property Tax Payment in MyTax Overview of Residential Property Split Tax Rate Changes (1A and 1B) Frequently Asked Questions and Additional Resources

These webinars will offer valuable information for both self-filers and those working with tax professionals. All sessions will be recorded and available for future reference.

How to Register:

To sign up for the tax filing webinars, visit: https://otr.cfo.dc.gov/page/2025-tax-filing-season-webinars

To register for the real property tax webinars, visit: https://otr.cfo.dc.gov/page/register-residential-property-split-tax-rate-changes-webinars

For more information on tax filing and property tax changes, visit OTR’s website.