ESSA Pharma Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. March 25, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA Pharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 12, 2023 and October 31, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). ESSA Pharma investors have until March 25, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that masofaniten, when combined with enzalutamide, provided no clear efficacy advantage over enzalutamide alone. As a result, the combination treatment was less effective in treating prostate cancer than Defendants had represented. The M-E Combination Study, which evaluated masofaniten as both a monotherapy and combination therapy, was unlikely to achieve its prespecified Phase 2 primary endpoint. Defendants also overstated masofaniten’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial potential. Consequently, their public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the relevant period.

