Keeli Husband Elected Vice Chair of Vancouver Regional Construction Association’s Young Construction Leaders Executive Committee

Mississauga, ON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces Keeli Husband, Director of Business Development, has been recently elected Vice Chair of the 2025/2026 Young Construction Leaders (YCL) Executive Committee for the Vancouver Regional Construction Association (VRCA). Husband joins three other committee members for the 2025/2026 year.

“Keeli has been with us for ten years, driving the growth of our presence on the West Coast. She started with us as a Project Coordinator on the Triumf - ARIEL Project at UBC and she now manages countless new project pursuits for new projects out of the Vancouver office,” said Craig Enns, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, British Columbia. “She spent a year as a member of the YCL Committee before opting to run for an executive role and we are incredibly proud of her and her entrepreneurial spirit in taking this on.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity to serve an organization that has done a lot for the Lower Mainland here in British Columbia,” said Husband. “I had the privilege of working with the YCL as a Network Volunteer over the past year and I’m excited to step into a leadership role and really see what we can do by creating opportunities to bring the industry together.”

The YCL Committee, part of the VRCA, guides young construction professionals in expanding networks, leveraging professional development opportunities, and contributing to the Lower Mainland construction industry and community.

Husband’s goals for the 2025/2026 year emphasize diversity, connection, and community. She is eager to explore ways for EllisDon to participate in VRCA initiatives promoting community engagement and outreach, enhance networking and collaboration, and advocate for diverse environments within the industry.

"We're always trying to find ways to live out EllisDon’s values,” said Husband. “The VRCA and the YCL Committee are committed to the same values we practice - creating and leveraging connection, moving towards a more diverse industry of empowered professionals, building our industry and our community, and leaving a lasting impact on the communities in which we live and work.”

Keeli Husband is particularly excited to engage with the YCL and VRCA's initiatives that encourage and empower women to pursue careers in construction and engineering. She is keen to leverage her expertise, network, and connections to further the goals and strengthen the relationship between EllisDon and the VRCA.

Attachment

Raphaela Mandel EllisDon Corporation rmandel@ellisdon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.