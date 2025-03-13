California Department of Justice Releases 2024 Armed and Prohibited Persons System Annual Report

DOJ seized 1,520 firearms through the APPS program, including 39 ghost guns

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the release of the 2024 Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS) annual report. The APPS database works to identify individuals who legally obtained firearms but failed to relinquish those weapons after becoming prohibited from possessing them. It remains one of the only systems of its kind in the nation. In California, individuals become prohibited from possessing firearms a number of ways, including by being convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanor; being subject to a domestic violence, gun violence, or other restraining order; or through a determination that a person is a danger to themselves or others as a result of severe mental illness. Through the APPS program in 2024, DOJ recovered 1,520 firearms from illegally armed individuals — including 812 handguns, 335 rifles, 164 shotguns, 62 assault weapons, 56 machine guns, 39 ghost guns, and 49 receivers or frames.

“I am incredibly proud of our Special Agents and their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the people of California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “While they may not always be in the spotlight, their persistent efforts are crucial in preventing gun violence by taking illegal firearms off our streets. As California's chief law enforcement officer, my top priority is to ensure public safety. When guns are in the wrong hands, it puts everyone at risk. We will continue to work closely with the Governor's Office, the Legislature, and local partners to confront gun violence head on.”

The Bureau of Firearms (BOF) within the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) Division of Law Enforcement leads DOJ’s APPS efforts. The 2024 APPS report provides an analysis of the APPS database, a breakdown of Gun Violence Reduction Program Awards, and describes how BOF staff and Special Agents increased enforcement efforts and collaborated with local law enforcement.

2024 APPS Report by the numbers:

DOJ investigated and closed 8,501 cases

cases DOJ Special Agents made 25,500 contacts with individuals, matching last year’s record high

contacts with individuals, matching last year’s record high DOJ recovered 1,520 firearms

DOJ seized 39 ghost guns

DOJ removed a record 4,058 individuals from the APPS database of armed and prohibited persons due to enforcement efforts verifying that such individuals were disassociated from all known firearms

individuals from the APPS database of armed and prohibited persons due to enforcement efforts verifying that such individuals were disassociated from all known firearms 9,559 prohibited persons were removed from the APPS list

prohibited persons were removed from the APPS list 142,512 individuals became first-time firearm owners in California, for a total of 3,633,975 Californians known to be in possession of one or more firearms.

As of January 1, 2025, there are now 25,911 individuals on the prohibited persons list in APPS. Of these,

10,044 cases are active, meaning they are under current investigation or have been identified but investigation has not yet started



7,113 cases have investigated but all leads have been exhausted



4,269 individuals have moved out of state, and DOJ is not able to investigate their cases any further



2,766 individuals are unable to be located even after three attempts by DOJ Special Agents



1,719 individuals are prohibited only at the federal level which DOJ cannot enforce

2024 APPS Operations

DOJ collaborates with local law enforcement agencies throughout the state on individual APPS operations, as well as sweeps, or operations that occur over multiple days within a specific area. A list of operations can be found in the report. Some notable examples include:

RICHMOND: In January 2024, DOJ investigated a subject who was prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition due to a Workplace Violence Retraining Order issued against him. A search warrant was obtained and Agents seized 11 military style machine guns from .50 caliber to 7.62 caliber, two .50 caliber rifles, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, seven shotguns, 20 silencers, four flare guns, 3,000 large capacity magazines and approximately 1,000,000 rounds of ammunition.

CLOVIS: In October 2024, DOJ identified a subject who was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms due to a felony conviction of insurance fraud. The subject had 100 firearms recorded in his name in the Automated Firearms System. Agents contacted the individual at his residence and the individual consented to a search of his residence. As a result of the search, Agents located and seized 22 rifles, 61 handguns, one shotgun and approximately 38,000 rounds of ammunition.

FRESNO: In November 2024, the Fresno Police Department (FPD) responded to a call for service regarding a person experiencing severe mental illness. During the call, the caller threatened to commit suicide using his mother’s firearm. FPD contacted DOJ after they determined the mother of the suicidal person was prohibited from possessing firearms due to an outstanding felony warrant. DOJ obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized one handgun, one rifle, one shotgun and ammunition.

About the Bureau of Firearms

DOJ’s BOF serves the people of California through education, regulation, and enforcement actions regarding the manufacture, sale, ownership, safety training, and transfer of firearms and ammunition. BOF staff are leaders in providing firearms expertise and information to law enforcement, legislators, and the general public in a comprehensive program to promote legitimate and responsible firearms possession and use by California residents. BOF is looking to hire additional Special Agents and more information on assessments for relevant job openings can be found on DOJ's website here: oag.ca.gov/careers/exams.

A copy of the report can be found here.