DoggOffIt to Debut Its Patented, New-to-World Furniture Protection Solution at the 2025 Global Pet Expo

DoggOffIt Takes the Stage at Global Pet Expo! Showcasing our innovative no-sit protector & live on the Catalyst Stage, Thurs, Mar 27 @ 3:30 PM

Being selected for the Startup Pavilion at Global Pet Expo is a great chance to introduce DoggOffIt! Our no-sit protector keeps furniture pet-free while custom covers blend into any home’s style!” — Kevin O'Kane

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DoggOffIt , the first-of-its-kind patented pet deterrent system for furniture, will make its industry debut at the 2025 Global Pet Expo , held March 26-28 in Orlando, Florida. Selected to participate in the exclusive Startup Pavilion, DoggOffIt will showcase its innovative product and deliver a live presentation on the Catalyst Stage as part of the Innovator Showcase, 3:30 PM on Thursday, March 27.DoggOffIt is a cost-effective, easy-to-use furniture protection system that naturally prevents pets from jumping onto sofas, chairs, and beds—without training, discomfort, or electronic deterrents. The foundation unit creates a visual and physical barrier that gently redirects pets, while customizable interchangeable covers allow pet owners to match their home décor, adding both function and style.“Our selection for the Startup Pavilion at Global Pet Expo is an exciting opportunity to introduce DoggOffIt to the industry,” said Kevin O’Kane /CEO Co-Founder. “Not only does it keep furniture pet-free, but with our custom covers, pet owners can seamlessly integrate the product into their home’s aesthetic, making it both a practical and stylish solution.”Global Pet Expo Innovator Showcase Details📍 Booth SU-9, Start-Up Pavilion📅 March 26-28, 2025, | Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL🎤 Live Presentation: Thursday, March 27 at 3:30 PM on the Catalyst StageAbout DoggOffItDoggOffIt is a patented, first-to-market furniture protection system designed to gently deter pets from climbing onto furniture. Unlike traditional deterrent products, DoggOffIt offers an effective, customizable, and aesthetically adaptable solution—helping pet owners protect their furniture without stress for them or their pets.For more information or to schedule a meeting at Global Pet Expo, visit www.DoggOffIt.com or contact: MK Feldman | mk@doggoffit.com | 386/956/9684

