ACT Expo 2025 Speakers Set to Prepare Fleets for the Road Ahead amid Technology and Industry Evolution

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the largest advanced commercial vehicle technology event in North America, today announced the updated roster of confirmed speakers for the 15th annual fleet-focused event. Set to take place April 28 to May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center, ACT Expo continues to serve as the leading annual meeting place for fleets and transportation industry stakeholders to access real-world strategies, new technologies, and insights that drive fleet efficiency, cost reduction, and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

Throughout the four-day event, more speakers than ever – nearly 300 fleet executives and industry innovators -- will share case studies, strategies, and insights into the biggest operating challenges and competitive opportunities in the commercial transportation space. Sessions will focus on practical solutions for reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), leveraging emerging technologies like connected and automated vehicles, optimizing fleet operations, evaluating the current landscape of ZEV adoption, gaseous and renewable fuels, and strategies for a shifting U.S. regulatory environment.

New this year, ACT Expo is introducing the Expo Hall Theater, where expert speakers and industry leaders will present on a wide variety of topics, providing extra value for attendees selecting Expo Hall Only registration.

“Fleets are facing an unprecedented amount of change, with an ever-expanding set of technologies and fuels to choose from, increased vehicle complexity, uncertain operating costs, evolving regulations, and growing customer demand for lower cost and cleaner solutions,” said Erik Neandross, President of Clean Transportation Solutions at TRC, the producers of ACT Expo. “ACT Expo 2025 will provide fleet operators with the knowledge, strategies, and practical tools they need to stay competitive, adapt to industry shifts, and gain a clear understanding of which technologies are delivering real-world results.”

Keynote Speakers Announced

ACT Expo is proud to announce the first round of keynote speakers, who will share their expertise on the technologies and strategies reshaping the future of fleet transportation. Joining the roster of ACT Expo keynote speakers are:

Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Cummins, Inc.

Mathias Carlbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, International

Catharina Modahl Nilsson, Member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, Group Product Management, TRATON

Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer, PG&E Corporation

Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group

Jim Walenczak, Vice President, PACCAR Inc and General Manager, Kenworth Truck Company

Full Roster of Industry Leaders Driving Fleet Success

In addition to keynote speakers, nearly 300 industry expert speakers representing progressive fleet operators, commercial vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and clean fuel companies will share their expertise during the four-day conference. While speakers are being added daily, notable confirmed leaders include:

Sid Brown, Chief Executive Officer, NFI

Sarah Burke, Chief Executive Officer, Martin Brower

Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks North America

Debi Boffa, Chief Executive Officer, Travel Centers of America

Sherry Sanger, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Marketing, Penske Transportation Solutions

Adam Newsome, Chief Executive Officer, Lazer Logistics

Ari Silkey, General Manager, Amazon Freight

Jim Gillis, Pacific Region President, IMC Logistics

John Kenning, Chief Executive Officer and President, First Student

Ben Schill, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Paper Transport, LLC.

Nicole McDonald, Senior Project Leader, Autonomous, J.B. Hunt

Stacey Orlandi, President of Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Chevron

Rakesh Aneja, Vice President and Chief of eMobility, Daimler Truck North America

John Rich, Chief Technology Officer, PACCAR

Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi Truck Engineering, Tesla

Christopher Reynolds, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Toyota Motor North America

John Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harbinger

Michael Halbherr, Chief Executive Officer, ABB E-Mobility

Wen Han, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Windrose Technology

Kate Jostworth, Head of First Mile USA, Maersk

Olivia Hu, Head of Autonomous Trucking, Uber Freight

Irene Espinola Campos, Global Head of Net Zero Carbon, Grupo Bimbo

Allan Swan, President, Panasonic Energy of North America

Sujay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, bp pulse Americas

John E. Pool, Chief Operating Officer, Mail Management Services, Inc.

Efon Epanty, Chief, Transit Planning and Innovation, Prince George's County Department of Public Works & Transportation

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed at www.actexpo.com/speakers.

The Industry’s Premier Annual Meeting Place

Since its inception in 2011, ACT Expo has offered fleet managers an unmatched opportunity to connect with sponsors and exhibitors providing solutions across the commercial transportation ecosystem. Attendees can explore best practices for deploying advanced clean vehicles of all weight classes and fuel types—battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, natural gas, and more—along with autonomous, connected technologies, and renewable fuels.

The massive expo hall will highlight more than 500 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest clean transportation technologies, vehicles, and solutions designed to help fleets reduce costs, improve performance, and stay ahead of the competition. The 2025 event will double the exhibit space of previous Anaheim events, accommodating an increasing number of exhibitors and the latest fleet technologies.

Supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Chevron, ACT Expo attracts more than 12,000 registered attendees.

For more information, and to register, visit www.actexpo.com.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and operational fleet sustainability. Now in its 15th year, ACT Expo will take place April 28-May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center and is expected to attract over 12,000 attendees. The event provides fleet operators and stakeholders with unparalleled access to the latest technologies and strategies in clean transportation, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies, renewable fuels, and more. The annual event is produced by TRC, as part of its Clean Transportation Solutions focus on market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and http://www.trccompanies.com/cts

Lawren Markle Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 424-224-5364 Lmarkle@trccompanies.com

