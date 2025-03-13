Advocates Rallied in Record Numbers for Call-on Congress 2025

More than 300 Colorectal Cancer Advocates Took to Capitol Hill to Put a Face to the Second Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths

Washington D.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, brought together more than 300 survivors, caregivers, and loved ones for the 19th annual Call-on Congress in Washington, D.C. This record-breaking gathering of passionate advocates could not have come at a better time as federal budgets for medical research face increased scrutiny.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and cases are rising at an alarming rate in people under 50. Yet, despite its growing impact, dedicated federal research funding has not kept pace. Advocates from nearly all 50 states traveled to Washington, D.C., March 9-11, 2025, to share their personal stories and make clear that colorectal cancer is more than a statistic—it is a daily reality for families across the country who are fighting for more time.

However, just as advocates were rallying for increased research funding, Congress took a devastating step backward. The House of Representatives recently passed a government funding bill that slashes funding for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program (CDMRP) in the Department of Defense by more than 50%. CDMRP has long been a critical source of funding for colorectal cancer research, and these cuts would set back life-saving advancements by years.

Now, it’s up to the Senate to decide whether to accept these harmful cuts or protect medical research. They are expected to vote in the next few days.

Fight CRC is calling on all advocates to contact their Senators and urge them to reject these cuts and stand up for cancer patients, survivors, and their families. Medical research saves lives. We can’t afford to fall behind.

“This was the moment when we came together to make our voices heard,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “Call-on Congress could not have come at a better time. We were there to remind lawmakers that this disease is urgent and personal. Our advocates shared their stories and ensured colorectal cancer stayed at the forefront of policy discussions. But we can’t stop now. Cutting research funding is not an option—we need our Senators to step up and protect this critical investment.”

At Call-on Congress, advocates took their fight to Capitol Hill, sharing personal stories that brought the reality of colorectal cancer to life. They emphasized the urgent need for better prevention, treatment, and early detection strategies. Their voices served as a powerful testament to the human cost of this disease and the necessity of meaningful federal investment in research.

Take action today by visiting FightCRC.org/actnow to message lawmakers and demand dedicated funding for colorectal cancer research.

Call-on Congress 2025 was made possible through the support of AMSURG, Braintree, Exact Sciences, Geneoscopy, Georgetown University | Ruesch Center for the Cure of GI Cancers, Guardant Health, Intuitive, and Merck.

