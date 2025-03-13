Boba Wars Zero Captivates Sci-Fi and Fantasy Fans with a Thrilling Mix of Action, Supernatural Intrigue, and Dark Legacy

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boba Wars Zero, the sci-fi/fantasy adventure, by debut author Tom Dolan, is gaining momentum as one of the most gripping novels of the year. With comparisons to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stranger Things, and The Mortal Instruments, this genre-bending book is igniting discussion across a broad readership.Boba Wars Zero follows Raen Bissitter, a young woman attempting to leave behind her ancient family legacy of demon hunting. Living under an alias, she starts fresh as a schoolteacher in Southern California. But a mysterious young man named Will professes to know her. Fast forward and these two, along with Raen’s half-sister, Massal, will decide the fate of mankind.Raen, Will and Massal must confront and defeat a civilization destroying god, known as the Goloruk. They must slay this deity while battling family betrayals, government interference, and a subterranean war between mankind and demons now surfaced on different continents. In the midst of chaos Raen strives to learn the secrets of Will’s power and they must both fight to keep Massal alive.Boba Wars Zero readers have praised the fusion of mythology, sci-fi technology, and high-stakes action.Award Winning Author and Edgar Award Nominee Mark Costello notes, “Every scene is cinematic and kinetic, humorous, poignant, deeply satisfying, and wildly unique.”Kalia Greenlee writes, “It’s a perfect blend of both sci-fi and fantasy with a good balance of seriousness and comedy.”Matthew Pearson says, “Raen Bissitter is already an iconic cult hero in my mind! The ending made me want to see what the badass demon slayer takes on next.”For fans of speculative fiction, urban fantasy, supernatural thrillers, and sci-fi adventures, this novel delivers a unique take on the importance of personal action, devotion to family legacy, and to forbidden love.Boba Wars Zero is set for e-book release on Amazon.com on May 1st, 2025 but paperback and hardcover limited edition “pre-publication” copies are available on the book’s website.About the AuthorTom Dolan is a life-long storyteller. He lives in Virginia with his wife, Keren, his son, Carl, his daughters, Madeleine and Julia, and his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Brodie

