Air and Marine Operations Interdiction Leads to Federal Sentences for Maritime Smugglers

MIAMI – Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, played a key role in the successful prosecution and sentencing of two maritime smugglers and one illegal alien following an October 25, 2024, interdiction off the coast of Key Largo, Florida.

The incident began when the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Man O War detected a vessel operating without lights approximately 11.5 nautical miles east of Key Largo. The crew observed the vessel, later identified as a 26-foot Pursuit displaying Florida registration, conduct an at-sea transfer with another vessel near Bimini, Bahamas. Man O War vectored AMO’s Miami Marine Unit (MMU) to intercept the vessel.

After detecting the target on vessel radar, the MMU crew closed in and attempted to stop the vessel, which failed to heave to. Agents deployed two marine warning rounds, prompting the vessel to stop. Upon boarding, agents discovered 18 individuals concealed inside the cuddy cabin with no valid documentation allowing them to enter or remain in the United States.

A total of 20 individuals were encountered, including two suspected smugglers who were among those arrested and transferred to U.S. Coast Guard custody for processing. The vessel was seized for violations of Title 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits alien smuggling.

The two suspected smugglers and one previously removed illegal alien were subsequently prosecuted. The vessel operator received a 37-month prison sentence, while the co-operator was sentenced to one year. The previously removed illegal alien was charged with a felony. All three individuals will be transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings upon completion of their respective sentences.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

