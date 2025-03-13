Milestone reached at new ferry terminal in Victoria’s inner harbour

CANADA, March 13 - Marianne Alto, mayor, Victoria –

“This represents a major step toward building a world-class, sustainable gateway to our city. The new terminal will strengthen our economy, enhance accessibility and create a welcoming experience that reflects Victoria’s values.”

Bruce Williams, CEO, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce –

“The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce began the advocacy for a new Belleville terminal a generation ago, and seeing Phase 1 through to completion is a testament to the work of chamber staff over the decades. Belleville terminal is a gateway to Canada and can be the first experience international visitors have with our region. We’re grateful for the provincial government’s investment and its commitment to deliver the modern border crossing Greater Victoria deserves.”

Paul Nursey, CEO, Destination Greater Victoria –

“As the region’s official tourism board, the redevelopment of Belleville terminal has been our top advocacy file for the last 30 years. We’re delighted by the project’s progress and eagerly anticipate its completion, as we expect it will significantly enhance Greater Victoria’s visitor economy once operational.”

Councillor Alicia Thomas, Esquimalt Nation –

“Esquimalt Nation supports the Belleville terminal redevelopment, which takes place on the traditional territories of the Lekwungen-speaking people. This project is an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between our Nation, Songhees Nation and the Province, while creating cultural and economic benefits for our community. We appreciate the Province’s commitment to working with Indigenous communities and ensuring our voices are heard. By integrating Indigenous perspectives, this project can be a meaningful step toward reconciliation and self-determination.”

Songhees Nation –

“The Songhees Nation is proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit on the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project, ensuring our voices and perspectives are reflected in this important initiative. This partnership represents a meaningful step toward honouring our deep connection to these lands and waters while supporting economic and cultural opportunities for our people. We look forward to working together to create a gateway that respects the strengthening of intergovernmental relationships and benefits future generations for all.”