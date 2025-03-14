Scientific Research Confirms Juicing Supports Gut and Overall Health

This is more than juice—this is a revolution. #JuiceRebels #HealthFreedom

Peer-reviewed research confirms that juicing supports gut health, cognitive function, and cardiovascular wellness—addressing recent misconceptions.

Our goal is to ensure the public has access to accurate, science-backed information on juicing and its role in a balanced diet.” — Steve Prussack

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Juice Guru Institute is highlighting peer-reviewed research that confirms the health benefits of juicing, addressing recent claims that have raised concerns about its impact on gut and oral microbiota. Multiple studies indicate that juicing has a positive effect on gut health , cognitive function, cardiovascular wellness, and inflammation reduction.A 2017 study (Henning et al.) published in Scientific Reports found that a 3-day juice cleanse increased beneficial gut bacteria, reduced oxidative stress, and contributed to overall well-being. Additional research supports juicing’s role in maintaining cognitive health, cardiovascular function, and recovery benefits.Scientific Findings on Juicing and HealthKey findings from multiple peer-reviewed studies:A 3-day juice cleanse increased beneficial gut bacteria (Bacteroidetes and Cyanobacteria) while improving overall gut health for 14 days post-cleanse.Juicing and cognitive function: A study by Dai et al. (2006) found that regular consumption of fruit and vegetable juice was linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease.Juicing and cardiovascular health: Research on kale juice (Kim et al., 2008) showed improvements in coronary artery disease risk factors.Juicing and inflammation reduction: Studies on tart cherry juice (Conolly et al., 2006; Howatson et al., 2012) found that it may support muscle recovery and sleep quality.Juicing and vascular function: Freedman et al. (2001) reported that grape juice flavonoids enhance nitric oxide release, supporting circulation and cardiovascular health.Full Studies:Henning, S.M., Yang, J., Shao, P. et al. "Health benefit of vegetable/fruit juice-based diet: Role of microbiome." Sci Rep 7, 2167 (2017).Dai Q., et al. "Fruit and vegetable juices and Alzheimer's disease: The Kame Project," Am J Med, 2006.Kim, S.Y., Yoon, S., Kwon, S.M., Park, K.S., & Lee-Kim, Y.C. "Kale Juice Improves Coronary Artery Disease Risk Factors in Hypercholesterolemic Men," Biomed Environ Sci, 2008.Conolly, D.A., McHugh, M.P., Padilla-Zakour, O.I., et al. "Efficacy of a tart cherry juice blend in preventing the symptoms of muscle damage," Br J Sports Med, 2006.Howatson, G., Bell, P.G., & Tallent, J. "Effect of tart cherry juice on melatonin levels and enhanced sleep quality," Eur J Nutr, 2012.Freedman, J.E., Parker, C., Li, L., et al. "Select flavonoids and whole juice from purple grapes inhibit platelet function and enhance nitric oxide release," Circulation, 2001.Clarifying Recent MisconceptionsA recent Northwestern University study presented concerns about juicing and microbiota changes. However, existing research suggests that juicing supports gut health, cardiovascular function, and cognitive performance. While any diet change may lead to temporary microbiome adjustments, research indicates that long-term effects of juicing contribute positively to health.Ongoing Educational InitiativesThe Juice Guru Institute remains committed to providing science-based education on the benefits of juicing. As part of this mission, the organization is launching several initiatives:Educational Webinar Series – A discussion of juicing’s health benefits, featuring experts in nutrition and wellness.Scientific Literacy Campaign – Resources to help consumers evaluate health studies and nutrition claims.Juice Rebels Community – A platform offering access to research, recipes, and insights from health professionals.“Our goal is to ensure the public has access to accurate, science-backed information on juicing and its role in a balanced diet,” says Steve Prussack, Founder of Juice Guru Institute.Learn MoreVisit www.juicerebel.com to access research summaries and join upcoming educational events.For media inquiries, expert interviews, or collaborations, contact:Email: steve@juiceguru.com | Phone: (562) 896-5180END

