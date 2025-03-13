Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Dal­las for Open Bor­ders Sanc­tu­ary City Poli­cies that Vio­late State Law

Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation and issued a formal request for records from the City of Dallas concerning the Dallas Police Department’s refusal to comply with state and federal immigration laws.

Recently, Dallas Interim Police Chief Michael Igo said that “[t]he Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the City of Dallas.” This assertion raises serious concerns that the City of Dallas and its police department may be violating Texas law, which prohibits local entities from adopting sanctuary city policies that limit immigration enforcement.

The Office of the Attorney General has formally requested all policies, training materials, and communications related to Dallas’s enforcement or non-enforcement of immigration laws, including any records reflecting decisions to decline cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

“The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The people of Texas expect law enforcement agencies to uphold public safety, not to implement sanctuary policies that put our communities at risk. My office will take all necessary legal actions to ensure compliance with state law and hold accountable any local entity that defies its legal obligations.”

