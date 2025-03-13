TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER DECLARES MARCH 19TH TEXAS AGRICULTURE TRADE DAY

His proclamation acknowledges the significant economic impact of agricultural trade



AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has officially designated March 19th as Texas Agriculture Trade Day through a proclamation. This proclamation acknowledges the vital role of fair agricultural trade in bolstering the state's economy, supporting farmers and ranchers, and sustaining rural communities. This annual observance celebrates the hard work and commitment of Texas’s agricultural producers and businesses, whose contributions reach far beyond state lines to feed and clothe people worldwide.

“Fair trade deals and new market opportunities are not just important—they’re essential,” emphasized Commissioner Miller. “Our Texas farmers and ranchers are the driving force behind one of the largest economies in the world. They put food on our tables, clothes on our backs, and fuel our economy.”

Agricultural exports play a vital role in supporting rural communities in Texas by creating jobs, encouraging innovation, and connecting local producers to global markets. Despite recent agricultural trade deficits in the U.S., Texas continues to be one of the most diverse agricultural states in the country. It leads the nation in the production of cattle, calves, cotton, sheep, wool, goats, mohair, and hay, as well as in the total number of farms and ranches. Additionally, Texas ranks among the top national producers in various other agricultural sectors, with cash receipts nearing $30 billion annually, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“I am honored to designate March 19th as Agriculture Trade Day,” said Miller. “We must advocate for our farmers and ranchers, ensuring they have a fair chance to compete and succeed. It’s time to inform everyone—consumers, businesses, and policymakers—about the challenges we face and the opportunities we can seize to keep our state’s agriculture industry a leader in the nation.”