Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism to Visit Leadership of Four Big Cities Rocked by Incidents of Antisemitism

Today, the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism notified the local leaders of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston that it wanted to meet soon to discuss their responses to incidents of antisemitism at schools and on college campuses in their cities over the last two years. The Task Force, created pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, told the cities it wanted to engage with local leadership, including the mayors, district or city attorneys, and local law enforcement.

Leading Task Force member and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell informed Eric Adams of New York, Karen Bass of Los Angeles, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, and Michelle Wu of Boston that the Task Force was aware of allegations that the schools in their respective cities may have failed to protect Jewish students from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law. Mr. Terrell said he intends for the Task Force to meet with city leadership, impacted students, local law enforcement, and community members as it gathers information about these incidents and considers whether federal intervention is warranted.

“Too many elected officials chose not to stand up to a rising tide of antisemitism in our cities and campuses following the horrific events of October 7, 2023,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Actions have consequences – inaction does, too.”

“The Task Force looks forward to meeting with the mayors and other municipal leaders in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston to quickly and effectively identify ways that, working together or apart, we return safety, civility, and sanity to our nation’s schools,” said Mr. Terrell. “These meetings, in conjunction with our visits to university campuses around the country, are just two of the many actions President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are taking to end this scourge of anti-Semitism.”

If you have been discriminated against, you can file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division, at civilrights.justice.gov. President Trump’s Executive Order can be found here: Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism – The White House.