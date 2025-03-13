DEADLINE ALERT for TIXT, MODV, GSK, MPWR: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT)

Class Period: February 16, 2023 – August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company’s AI Data Solutions offerings required the cannibalization of its higher-margin offerings; (2) that Telus International’s declining profitability was tied to the Company’s drive to develop AI capabilities; (3) that Telus International’s shift toward AI put greater pressure on the Company’s margins than previously disclosed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 – September 15, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 31, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain contracts used in ModivCare’s NEMT segment caused the Company’s free cash flow to deteriorate; (2) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; (3) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

GSK plc. (NYSE: GSK)

Class Period: February 5, 2020 – August 14, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GSK was fully aware of the source of NDMA and had been for nearly 40 years before withdrawing Zantac from the market; (2) while Defendants asserted that “data published prior to 2019 claims” failed to establish a link between Zantac and cancer, they failed to disclose that GSK possessed unpublished data – the Tanner Report – that did exactly that; (3) the representations about Defendants’ ability to “quantify or reliably estimate the liability” deceived investors, who did not know that GSK had for decades concealed an internal study that implicated the Company’s liability to Zantac users; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 – November 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (2) that the defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (3) that Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions the Company supplied to Nvidia; (4) that Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia – the Company’s most important customer – had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and the Company’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

