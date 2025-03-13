Inc. Names Alison Monk, CEO, Eden Collective to its 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its eighth annual Female Founders list , honoring a bold group of 500 women whose innovations and ideas are leading their industries forward. These resilient entrepreneurs expressed grit and drive to collectively attract approximately $9 billion in 2024 revenue and $10.6 billion in funding. Alison Monk, CEO and Founder, Eden Collective, a consultancy of senior media strategists, was named to this year’s list in recognition of her exemplary leadership skills, meaningful mentoring activities, and high-performing client work.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, and cull applicants through three rounds of judging, looking specifically at an entrepreneur’s bona fides in the past year. Criteria include quantifiable metrics such as revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, and audience size. Inc. also looks for qualitative metrics including social media momentum and stories of impact.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named to Inc’s Female Founders 500 list,” said Alison Monk, CEO and Founder, Eden Collective. “When I founded Eden six years ago after 20+ years in the agency business, I was confident in a superior alternative to the media agency model that supports the mid-market and high-growth brand segment, a model increasingly substituting marketing strategy with automation, and rife with conflict of interest. And you can be sure that a company founded by a single mom of two young teens understands how to create an environment that prizes flexibility and humanity. As a result of this culture, and the opportunity to work with leading high-growth brands, we’ve managed to attract top talent from major holding companies to service our growing roster that includes Sweetgreen, The Farmer’s Dog, VEG and more. A big thanks to Inc for this recognition — and to my phenomenal team at Eden for making this win possible.”

Eden Collective is a consultancy of senior media strategists dedicated to bridging the gap between short-term media performance and long-term brand growth. The team delivers unbiased, actionable recommendations using advanced data science and analytics to optimize strategies across every channel and part of the funnel. Its approach bridges channel-specific expertise to navigate today’s complex omnichannel landscape, ensuring marketing performs at every level.

Among its client accomplishments, Eden’s five-year long relationship with The Farmer’s Dog, once an early-stage brand, helped make the pet food brand a household name. Eden informed the company’s strategic video evolution, including its breakout Super Bowl commercial in 2023. In addition, Eden’s media partnership with Jackpocket over the past 3.5 years helped fuel the brand’s rapid growth, culminating in last year’s acquisition by DraftKings.

Alison’s commitment to a fully remote, woman-owned business has made Eden a magnet for top talent, 75% of whom are women, from leading hold cos including Dentsu, Omicom and WPP. She regularly invests in women leadership through the women’s professional network WIE Suite and by hosting dinners and networking events for rising female marketing leaders and seasoned women CMOs.

"Female founders know what struggle is, but they’re also experts of improvisation, adaptability, and creativity. The women featured on this year’s list exemplify these qualities. Through times of uncertainty, their unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership are not only inspiring but vital to driving progress," said Inc. executive editor Diana Ransom.

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. Previous honorees include Kim Kardashian, Cameron Diaz, Eva Longoria, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Serena Williams and Shonda Rhimes.

To see this year’s complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Eden Collective

Founded in 2019, Eden Collective is a consultancy of senior media strategists dedicated to bridging the gap between short-term media performance and long-term brand strategy. The team delivers unbiased, actionable recommendations using advanced data science and analytics to optimize strategies across every channel and part of the funnel. Its approach bridges channel-specific expertise to navigate today’s complex omnichannel landscape, ensuring marketing performs at every level.

Contact:

Jenny Mulholland

Broadsheet Communications

jenny@broadsheetcomms.com

