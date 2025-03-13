El Septimo Celebrates its 20th Anniversary by Launching New Cigar “Doble Gran Reserva”

Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo, the avant‐garde artisans of luxury cigar craftsmanship and pioneers in blending science with tradition, proudly celebrates a 20-year legacy of innovation and excellence with the unveiling of its most daring creation yet—the “Doble Gran Reserva” cigar. This revolutionary masterpiece will debut at the 2025 PCA Show this April in New Orleans.

A New Epoch in Cigar Artistry. The Doble Grann Reserva transcends conventional boundaries. While a traditional Grand Reserve denotes tobacco aged for five years, our creation elevates this benchmark by harnessing the finest tobaccos sourced from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Costa Rica—meticulously aged between 7 and 10 years. The result is a harmonious symphony of rich, layered flavors and sublime smoothness that invites aficionados to a transcendent sensory experience.

A Global Convergence of Expertise. This unparalleled blend is the outcome of a worldwide collaboration. Over 60 esteemed cigar connoisseurs, industry officials, and sommeliers lent their discerning palates and expertise to the design, development, and blending process. Their collective vision and diverse insights have shaped a cigar that perfectly balances tradition with modernity—ensuring every draw delivers a masterpiece of aroma, complexity, and refinement.

In celebration of our 20-year milestone, only 1,000 boxes of the Doble Gran Reserva will be produced and only one time. Each box, containing 14 exquisitely crafted Toro cigars (6 x 52 ), is destined to become a coveted collector’s item. In keeping with its exclusivity, this limited edition will be distributed solely through the top 50 retailers worldwide only. Priced at $125 per cigar and $1,750 per box, this release embodies the pinnacle of luxury and rarity. Exclusivity Redefined for the Discerning Connoisseur.

For two decades, El Septimo has not only produced the world’s most luxurious cigars and accessories but has redefined the industry through scientific innovation and creative excellence. Our relentless pursuit of perfection has led us to apply pioneering research and technology in the art of cigar making—a fusion that transforms each product into a true work of art. With the Doble Gran Reserva, we invite enthusiasts to experience a cigar that challenges expectations and sets an entirely new standard in luxury or store them for the next generation to enjoy.

“With the Doble Gran Reserva, we have harnessed the collective wisdom of global experts and fused it with groundbreaking scientific techniques in fermentation process to create an experience that transcends tradition. This cigar is a living testament to our passion for innovation and our unwavering commitment to excellence and producing the best cigars in the world,” said Zaya Younan CEO of El Septimo.

"Experience the Revolution at PCA Show 2025. Come and celebrate our 20th Anniversary with us, smoking our new Doble Gran Reserva," added Mr. Younan.

Cigar aficionados, connoisseurs, and media representatives are invited to join us at the PCA Show in New Orleans this April for the exclusive unveiling of the Doble Gran Reserva—a true revolution in cigar craftsmanship that promises to redefine the art of indulgence.

About El Septimo Cigars:

El Septimo Cigars is a luxury global brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and premium tobacco blends. With lounges and bars around the world, we offer an exclusive and sophisticated cigar experience to connoisseurs across the globe. Our cigars are available through a network of carefully selected retailers and distributors, ensuring that aficionados everywhere can enjoy the finest cigars. Rooted in tradition, our commitment to quality and innovation makes every El Septimo cigar a masterpiece.

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 2005, El Septimo Cigars quickly became a hallmark of elegance and craftsmanship. In recent years, the brand was acquired by Younan Company, a private equity firm, which propelled the brand into an expansive global presence. Today, El Septimo Cigars continues to grow and evolve, with lounges, bars, and distributors worldwide, offering cigar enthusiasts unparalleled quality and luxury.

