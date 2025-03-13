Escalent Introduces AI-Powered Behavioral Science Insights Model for the Market Research Industry

Comprehensive proprietary model blends behavioral science framework, AI and human expertise to classify likelihood to effect change with 98% accuracy

LIVONIA, Mich., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalent, the award-winning data analytics and advisory firm, launched BeSci x AI™ today, a proprietary, behavioral science (BeSci) model powered by AI that produces better behavior change strategies and takes human understanding at speed to the next level.

BeSci x AI™ helps businesses that are struggling to motivate behavior change. It’s a custom, AI-powered classification assistant that analyzes six dimensions of behavior—compared to other solutions that only analyze two dimensions—and pairs the powerful model with a philosophy Escalent calls “Human-Guided AI.”

“To win, brands need more than fast and slow thinking. Our model encompasses four additional dimensions that have been proven critical to inspiring behavioral change: psychological capability, physical capability, environmental opportunity, and social opportunity,” said Christopher Barnes, president of Escalent. “But to properly use the model, you need a human—an expert with deep industry knowledge who validates and enhances the research by advising brands how to turn findings into business impact.”

Using research documents such as interview guides, survey questionnaires, transcripts, summaries, and datasets, Escalent’s behavioral scientists use BeSci x AI™ to help clients:

Analyze decision-making to understand biases and motivations

to understand biases and motivations Facilitate behavior change to encourage or discourage specific actions

to encourage or discourage specific actions Enhance engagement to design better customer experiences and drive lasting change



“Consumers form hard-to-break habits. Ever try to get someone to eat healthier? Quit smoking? Follow doctor’s orders? Switch brands? It’s no small feat,” said Allie Dautrich, head of Escalent’s Behavioral Science practice. “If you’re in the business of motivating behavior change, you need to understand what drives it. Behavioral science is the key to unlocking that understanding, and Escalent just developed a one-two punch to get you there fast.”

The model also enables democratization and scaling, allowing Escalent to apply BeSci thinking to more projects and help clients working under quick-turn deadlines get deeper, more consistent and more reliable behavioral science insights. Multiple clients have already put the model to work for them, successfully dissecting motivators and inhibitors and designing solutions that produced better behavior change strategies.

Dautrich added, “When we first started building our model, AI’s accuracy was 60%. We spent months testing it by pitting it against our behavioral science experts, with both the model and human experts analyzing the same research data, including transcripts, open ends and reports as well as advertising and messaging materials. In 98% of cases, the AI-generated insights aligned with expert interpretations, confirming the model’s effective application of behavioral model classification with minimal deviation.”

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,600 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

CONTACT: Kim Eberhardt

248.417.2460

keberhardt@identitypr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.