Pills2Me Reaches One Million Prescription Deliveries Milestone and Announces Nationwide Launch

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pills2Me, the rapidly growing on-demand prescription delivery service, today announced its nationwide rollout, set to begin in Q2 of 2025. This ambitious expansion follows a major milestone of delivering one million prescriptions, validating the company’s technology, operational model, and commitment to revolutionizing the pharmacy experience.

With a mission to eliminate access barriers to essential medications, Pills2Me’s nationwide launch will bring fast, reliable, and convenient prescription delivery service to new markets. The expansion will ensure that more patients across the United States are able to access medications promptly and efficiently.

“Reaching one million deliveries is a powerful testament to Pills2Me’s impact on healthcare accessibility,” said Dr. Leslie Asanga, CEO of Pills2Me. “Every prescription we deliver brings us closer to our vision: ensuring that no patient is left waiting for the medication they need. This nationwide expansion is the next step in our mission to make prescription access as effortless as possible.”

Pills2Me offers a tech-driven prescription delivery service that optimizes delivery routes, facilitates real-time communication, and provides a user-friendly experience for both patients, their caregivers, healthcare providers, and pharmacies. With support from the Google Cloud for Startups, Google for Startups Founders Fund, and investors, Pills2Me has strengthened its platform - migrating to Google Cloud and leveraging Google’s Vertex AI technologies to enhance its technology stack and improve overall efficiency, further revolutionizing how patients receive essential medications.

“Our goal is to eliminate the barriers that patients face when accessing their prescriptions,” Dr. Asanga added. “This nationwide expansion is a crucial step in fulfilling that mission. We are confident that our technology, combined with our strategic partnerships, will enable us to deliver exceptional service and make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions.”

About Pills2Me:

Pills2Me is a rapidly growing on-demand prescription delivery service dedicated to providing fast, reliable, and convenient access to medications nationwide. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Pills2Me is revolutionizing the pharmacy experience.

Contact:

press@pills2me.com

www.pills2me.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.