Auditor Fitzpatrick begins thorough review of Morgan County government

03/13/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has launched a regularly-scheduled audit of Morgan County, located in central Missouri. The audit officially began with an entrance meeting with county officials on Thursday, March 13.

The last performance audit of Morgan County conducted by the State Auditor's Office was released in 2017. The report gave the county a rating of "good" but did find $52,851 of funds spent from the Sherriff's Revolving Fund for purposes not allowed by law. The "good" rating issued in 2017 was a significant improvement from the "poor" rating the county received from a performance audit released in 2014. That report found the county over collected property taxes by $1.8 million.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of Morgan County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline