Public meeting to discuss Fish and Game's Strategic Plan scheduled in the Upper Snake Region

Idaho Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region will be hosting a public meeting to gather input for the 2025 Strategic Plan Update on March 19, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Upper Snake Region office located at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls.

Fish and Game’s mission is to “Preserve, Protect, Perpetuate and Manage all of Idaho’s wildlife.” The strategic plan (which was last updated in 2015) is the roadmap Fish and Game uses to ensure it is achieving that mission. It charts the broad strategies and tactics Fish and Game will employ in the coming years to sustain Idaho’s wildlife and meet the demand for hunting, fishing and trapping.

While the plan provides the overall approach the agency will take in the future, it does not dictate the specific seasonal rules and regulations or species management plans that Fish and Game updates on a regular basis.

The update will include public meetings in every region in March and April to review potential priority areas and get feedback from Idaho residents on what they feel Fish and Game should focus on in the coming years.

Residents who are unable to attend one of the in-person meetings can review the draft priorities and provide their feedback through an online portal coming soon.

Participants will be asked to provide input on the four external priority areas identified during the initial scoping phase of the project, which include:

Hunter, Angler, Trapper and Wildlife Viewer Satisfaction

Habitat Loss

Invasive Species and Disease

Predator Management

Following the public outreach phase, a draft version of the 2025 Strategic Plan Update will be released to the public for review and comment prior to being considered by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission for adoption later in 2025.

More information on the Strategic Plan Update can be found at the Strategic Plan webpage.